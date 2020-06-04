Free Fire Top Up Centre: How to get 100% Top Up Bonus

100% Diamond Top Up in Free Fire.

Free Fire has always been loved by many players all around the world and people in India are gradually shifting from PUBG Mobile to Free Fire in the spirit of boycotting Chinese apps.

This battle royale game ensures the right amount of excitement and adrenaline that a player desires from a shooting game. Like other games, this game also has its own game currency which is denoted by Diamonds.

Buy the Diamonds without delay. Image: Gurugamer.com

It is no news that in order to get weapon skins and cool costumes, Free Fire players need Diamonds. Sometimes the required amount of Diamonds needed for a skin is too much, leaving them inevitably disappointed. So if you have more Diamonds, you can enjoy the game more.

All the Diamond lovers of Free Fire can rejoice now, as a Diamond top-up platform has been created by Garena.

You can get a 100% top-up bonus by buying Diamonds from here. When you buy a particular number of Diamonds, you will get double the number of Diamonds bought.This is what is meant by 100% top-up. The only catch? This offer is valid only for first-timers.

How to get 100% top-up bonus in Free Fire

Here is how you can increase your Diamonds:-

1. Go to this link.

2. Select Free Fire.

Get the Diamonds! Image: Mobile Mode Gaming.

3. You will be given two options for logging in; either by providing your player ID or via Facebook.

4. You will be given three options for the mode of payment. You can choose from net banking, UPI, or Paytm. Select the one you want to.

5. You will see a list of the Diamonds along with the bonus that is being provided.

6. Select the one you want and pay.

7. After some time you will see the Diamonds credited in your Free Fire game account.