5 best Free Fire pets for beginners for tactical advantage

Free Fire introduces new pets from time to time and the latest pet introduced via the battle royale title is Sensei Tig. Most pets have unique abilities that can be used in matches.

Beginners often face a dilemma when it comes to choosing the right pet. They can pick from the following pets that help with tactical advantages and are suitable for the gameplay.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

Free Fire: Five pets that offer tactical advantage for beginners

Players can use the following pets in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches:

1) Robo

Robo and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Robo’s ability is called Wall Enforcement, and it helps add a layer of protection to a deployed gloo wall or shield. The ability is also capable of recovering 60 HPs.

2) Falco

Falco and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Falco’s Skyline Spree ability can be used to land early. The gliding speed of the players is increased by 15%, and the diving speed is boosted by 25%.

3) Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dr. Beanie improves the movement speed of the players while crouching. His ability, Dashy Duckwalk, increases the movement speed by 30%.

4) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Mr. Waggor ensures that players do not run out of gloo wall grenades using his ability. If the player has no gloo wall grenade, this Free Fire pet provides him with one every 120 seconds.

5) Rockie

Rockie and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

This Free Fire pet goes well with characters who have high cooldown times like Chrono, Wukong, etc. Rockie’s ability, Stay Chill, is capable of reducing the cooldown time by 6%.

Note: All abilities are at the pets’ minimum level. Players can level up their pets to make them more powerful.

