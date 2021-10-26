Top 3 tips to choose the best Free Fire pets for Factory Challenge

Free Fire has various custom room modes, and Factory Challenge is one of the popular ones that players often choose. This is a one vs one game mode where players can only fight using their fists and melee weapons.

Since firearms are not allowed in the Factory Challenge, the actual combat skill of the player is put to the test. The most popular character in Factory Challenge is Kla, as he boosts fit damage to up to 400%.

To improve the performance of the Factory Challenge, players are recommended to pair their characters with their pets. While choosing the pets, they must, however, remember the points given below.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of the author and might vary from other persons' perspectives. It is in no specific order.

How to choose the best pets for Factory Challenge in Free Fire?

Here are some tips and tricks that players can use to get positive results in Factory Challenge:

1) Pets that help in healing

Ottero and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Damage is inevitable when it comes to Factory Challenge. Hence, the most critical and obvious advice that players need to focus on. Pets like Robo, Ottero, etc., are good choices as they help recover EP/HP.

2) Pairing pets with proper characters

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

The pet's ability has to complement the strength of the character that the player is using in Factory Challenge. For example, if players use DJ Alok, they no longer have to use pets that help with healing as the character already can heal. They should use pets that will help in damage reduction.

3) Avoid pets without abilities

Kitty (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire has quite a few pets without abilities. Since Factory Challenge is all about fighting without external equipment, players must make sure that they choose pets who have special skills. Companions like Kitty and Mechanical Pup should be avoided at all costs.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar