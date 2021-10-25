Free Fire Diwali Celebration rewards: How to get 15 character trials today

Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India and Free Fire is giving away exclusive rewards and offers to celebrate the Festival of Lights. As a welcome gift, Garena is offering fifteen characters for free, for a period of seven days.
Players can log into the game today (25 October 2021) and claim the characters for free. The character trail will continue for till 11 November 2021. Mobile gamers can also win a free Magic Cube on 4 November 2021.
Out of the fifteen Free Fire characters, three are active and twelve are passive. While some of them are underrated, some characters like DJ Alok, Wukong, etc. are fan favorites.
How to acquire the free Free Fire characters?
Step 1: Players have to click the in-game email icon after opening Free Fire.
Step 2: They will then have to click on the Claim button in the bottom right corner of the screen.
Step 3: Once they have claimed the characters, they can equip them and use them in matches.
Characters offered by Free Fire Diwali Celebration
The following characters are being offered by Free Fire on the account of Diwali Celebration: