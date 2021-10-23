5 best Free Fire pets to pair with DJ Alok after OB30 update

After the addition of Sensei Tig, Free Fire now has a collection of 17 pets. Most of these pets have special abilities and can be bought from the in-game store.

DJ Alok is a powerful active character in Free Fire. Players can pair him with the pets offered by the battle royale game to get the best results in matches.

Pair DJ Alok with these pets in Free Fire to enhance your abilities

1) Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok already increases the movement speed of the players, but if a boost in speed even while crouching is desired, they can use Dr. Beanie. His ability, Dashy Duckwalk, improves the movement speed by 30% at the minimum level and 60% at the maximum level when the player is crouching.

2) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Since most of the players use DJ Alok for aggressive matches, they can add Mr. Waggor as their companion to possess diverse powers. Mr. Waggor’s Smooth Gloo will ensure that the player never runs out of gloo walls and will supply him with one gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds (first level) to up to 100 seconds (final level).

3) Falco

Falco and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Players who seek an advantage by landing quickly can use Falco’s Skyline Spree. It increases the gliding speed by 15% and diving speed by 25% at the initial level, which increases to 45% and 50%, respectively, at the highest level.

4) Ottero

Ottero and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Since players already get a good HP boost using DJ Alok, they can optimize their ability by using Ottero and his HP-based EP recovery powers. Its ability, Double Blubber, allows players to recover 35% of HP at the initial level and 65% of HP at the final level.

5) Poring

Poring and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok is great for intense matches and to ensure that the vest and helmet are protected from damage, players can use Poring. Stitch and Patch restricts the damage to level 1 armor and vest at the minimum level and protects level 3 armor and vest at the highest level.

Also Read

Disclaimer: The article is based on the preferences of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on one's playstyle.

Edited by Sabine Algur