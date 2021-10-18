5 best Free Fire pets for healing and utilities

Pets in Free Fire are a major advantage when it comes to improving gameplay. Since certain characters have drawbacks, pets can be used to make good on those drawbacks up to a certain extent.

Free Fire pets have a wide range of abilities ranging from reducing cooldown time to supplying players with utilities. Mobile gamers can take their pick from the following pets to improve their health and supply of utilities in a match.

Best Free Fire pets for healing and utilities

5. Robo

Robo and its abilities (Image via Free Fire)

Robo is by far the most powerful Free Fire pet and its ability is called Wall Enforcement. Not only does it apply an additional layer of protection to a deployed shield/gloo wall, it also recovers 60 HPs at the initial level and 100 HPs at the final level.

4. Ottero

Ottero and its abilities (Image via Free Fire)

When players use a med kit or treatment gun, Ottero allows them to recover EP that can be later converted to HP. His ability, Double Blubber, facilitates EP recovery at the rate of 35% (minimum level) to 65% (maximum level) of HP recovered.

3. Detective Panda

Detective Panda and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Detective Panda is quite a popular choice in Free Fire in aggressive matches and his ability, Panda’s Blessing, also improves the heath of players. After every kill, the player is able to recover 4 HPs at the initial level and 7 HPs at the final level.

2. Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Mr Waggor’s ability is called Smooth Gloo. He supplies one gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds (base level) to up to 100 seconds (final level) when players have less than one (first level) or two gloo wall grenades (third level) in their backpack.

1. Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Spirit Fox also helps with HP recovery and its ability is called Well Fed. When players use a health pack, the Free Fire pet is able to recover 4 HPs at the initial level and 10 HPs at the final level.

Also Read

Disclaimer: The article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playstyle.

Edited by Danyal Arabi