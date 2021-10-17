Top 5 Free Fire pets for ranked matches in Season 23

Pets in Free Fire might not be as powerful as the characters, but they can be paired with them to improve the gameplay of players. There are a total of seventeen pets that players can choose from.

Free Fire players also have the freedom to name their pets. This article talks about the most powerful pets in Free Fire that players can use in ranked matches in Season 23 to get the best results.

Best pets for Season 23 matches in Free Fire

Players can choose from the following pets given below:

5) Poring

Poring and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Poring helps to reduce the loss of armor and helmet with its ability Stitch and Patch. At the base level, level 1 helmet and armor can be rescued and at the top level, level 3 helmet and armor can be saved.

4) Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dr. Beanie increases the movement speed of the players, making it difficult for enemies to shoot. At the minimum level, the movement speed while crouching is increased by 30% and at the maximum level it becomes 60%.

3) Falco

Falco and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Players can gain an advantage in ranked matches by landing early with the help of Falco’s Skyline Spree ability. Gliding speed is increased by 15% and diving speed is increased by 25% at the initial level and 45% and 50% respectively at the highest level.

2) Rockie

Rockie and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Rockie’s ability is called Stay Chill and it is suitable for characters with a high cooldown time. The cooldown time of the character is reduced by 6% to up to 15%.

1) Robo

Robo (Image via Free Fire)

Robo is one of the best pets for tactical support and helps in adding a shield to a deployed gloo wall. His ability, Wall Enforcement, also recovers 60 HPs at the first level and 100 HPs at the final level.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playstyle.

