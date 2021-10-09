How to find unique nickname styles for Free Fire pets in October 2021

Free Fire pets are great companions for battle royale and Clash Squad matches in the game. Most pets have unique abilities that players can use to gain a tactical advantage over their opponents.

Free Fire players can change their in-game pet's name, but they will have to pay the necessary diamonds to implement the change. Diamonds are the currency used in Free Fire.

Where to find nicknames for pets in Free Fire?

Pets in Free Fire already have names, but players can add their own touch to it and make it more creative. They can head over to sites like nickfinder.com, lingojam.com, fornite.freefire-name.com, etc. to look for cool recommendations. Users can go to these sites to look for fancy usernames or guild names as well.

Name generator sites are a good option for Free Fire gamers as Android and iOS keyboards do not have a wide range of symbols that they can choose from. Moreover, there are many recommended names on the site that players can choose from.

How to change the name of a pet in Free Fire?

Mobile gamers who want to change the name of their pet in Free Fire have to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players will have to open Free Fire and click on the Pets tab on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: They will then have to select the pet whose name they want to change.

Players will have to click on the Edit icon (Image via Johna Gaming/YouTube)

Step 3: Mobile gamers will then have to tap on the Edit button present to the right side of the pet’s name.

Users will have to enter the name in the dialogue box (Image via Johna Gaming/YouTube)

Step 4: They will then have to paste the name of their choice.

Step 5: Users will have to pay 290 diamonds to implement the change.

Players can also take inspiration from their local surroundings to name their pets in Free Fire. After all, naming a pet depends on the gamer's own choice.

