List of all Free Fire pets after the addition of Sensei Tig

Free Fire has a range of different in-game elements like pets, characters, and gun skins with attributes that separate it from other games in the mobile battle royale segment. These pets accompany the players on the battlegrounds, helping them to fend off against enemies with their unique skills or abilities.
The game's developers have never refrained from adding new pets to the game. And with several previous patches, a new one has made its way into the game. The latest addition to the vast array of pets is Sensei Tig, which gamers have been anticipating for some time. At the moment, users may obtain the new pet and its skins exclusively through the top-up event.
All pets available in Free Fire
Here is the list of pets in the game after the latest inclusion of Sensei Tig:
Sensei Tig
Skill: Nimble Ninja
Price: Currently available as a reward in the top-up event
Dr. Beanie
Skill: Dashy Duckwalk
Price: 699 diamonds
Moony
Skill: Paranormal Protection
Price: 699 diamonds
Dreki
Skill: Dragon Glare
Price: 699 diamonds
Beaston
Skill: Helping Hand
Price: 699 diamonds
Rockie
Skill: Stay Chill
Price: 699 diamonds
Mr. Waggor
Skill: Smooth Gloo
Price: 699 diamonds
Falco
Skill: Skyline Spree
Price: 699 diamonds
Ottero
Skill: Double Blubber
Price: 699 diamonds
Poring
Skill: Stitch and Patch
Price: Not available in the store
Robo
Skill: Wall Enforcement
Price: 699 diamonds
Spirit Fox
Skill: Well Fed
Price: 699 diamonds
Shiba
Skill: Mushroom Sense
Price: 699 diamonds
Kitty
Skill: Not available
Price: 299 diamonds
Mechanical Pup
Skill: Not available
Price: 299 diamonds
Night Panther
Skill: Weight Training
Price: 699 diamonds
Detective Panda
Skill: Panda’s Blessings
Price: 699 diamonds
Since players need to spend around 699 diamonds to purchase most pets in Free Fire, users have a great opportunity to obtain the newly released Sensei Tig pet for free. They can acquire the new pet by only purchasing 100 diamonds, which is a steal considering the rates of the pets.