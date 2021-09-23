List of all Free Fire pets after the addition of Sensei Tig

Free Fire has a range of different in-game elements like pets, characters, and gun skins with attributes that separate it from other games in the mobile battle royale segment. These pets accompany the players on the battlegrounds, helping them to fend off against enemies with their unique skills or abilities.

The game's developers have never refrained from adding new pets to the game. And with several previous patches, a new one has made its way into the game. The latest addition to the vast array of pets is Sensei Tig, which gamers have been anticipating for some time. At the moment, users may obtain the new pet and its skins exclusively through the top-up event.

All pets available in Free Fire

Here is the list of pets in the game after the latest inclusion of Sensei Tig:

Sensei Tig

Sensei Tig is available as a top-up reward (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Nimble Ninja

Price: Currently available as a reward in the top-up event

Dr. Beanie

Players can get Dr. Beanie for 699 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Dashy Duckwalk

Price: 699 diamonds

Moony

Moony's skill is called Paranormal Protection (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Paranormal Protection

Price: 699 diamonds

Dreki

Dreki is available in store for spending 699 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Dragon Glare

Price: 699 diamonds

Beaston

Beaston increase the range of throwables (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Helping Hand

Price: 699 diamonds

Rockie

Rockie is a good pet to pair with all the active characters (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Stay Chill

Price: 699 diamonds

Mr. Waggor

Mr Waggor was the most carried pet in the last year(Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Smooth Gloo

Price: 699 diamonds

Falco

Falco is a must-have in the battle royale mode (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Skyline Spree

Price: 699 diamonds

Ottero

Ottero's skill synchronizes well with characters like K and A124 (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Double Blubber

Price: 699 diamonds

Poring

Poring is not available for purchase in the store(Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Stitch and Patch

Price: Not available in the store

Robo

Robo's skill is called Wall Enforcement (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Wall Enforcement

Price: 699 diamonds

Spirit Fox

(Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Well Fed

Price: 699 diamonds

Shiba

Shiba's skill marks the mushroom on the map (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Mushroom Sense

Price: 699 diamonds

Kitty

Kitty has no skill at all (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Not available

Price: 299 diamonds

Mechanical Pup

Mechanical Pup is available only for 299 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Not available

Price: 299 diamonds

Night Panther

Night Panther increases the inventory space (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Weight Training

Price: 699 diamonds

Detective Panda

Players widely use Detective Panda due to its skill (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Panda’s Blessings

Price: 699 diamonds

Since players need to spend around 699 diamonds to purchase most pets in Free Fire, users have a great opportunity to obtain the newly released Sensei Tig pet for free. They can acquire the new pet by only purchasing 100 diamonds, which is a steal considering the rates of the pets.

