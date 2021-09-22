How to get free Sensei Tig pet in Free Fire through new top up event

Sensei Tig is the newest addition to the wide cast of pets within Free Fire. It was earlier available in the Advance Server and has finally made its way into the game as a reward in one of the newest top up events.

Top up events have become an indispensable element of the Free Fire since they are introduced regularly following the completion of the current one. Upon the conclusion of Tech Guru, Garena has added Sensei Tig top up, which offers the pet, its skin, and action as a reward.

Sensei Tig pet skins and emote are also available (Image via Free Fire)

Users will have to purchase a total of 100 diamonds until 28 September 2021 to get the new pet. On the other hand, Ice Sensei Tig skin will require users to top up 300 diamonds. Finally, there is a skin called Fire Sensei Tig and Show off action for acquiring 500 diamonds.

Sensei Tig pet in Free Fire

Sensei Tig has a skill called Nimble Ninja (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Nimble Ninja

Nimble Ninja skill will considerably reduce the duration of the enemies’ man-marking skill. Initially, there is a 30% reduction, but the marking skill time decreases by 50% at the highest level. This is a great way to counter characters like Moco.

How to claim rewards from top-up event in Free Fire

First, users would have to top up 100 diamonds in Free Fire and to do so, they can head over to the in-game top up the center. After completing the purchase, users can follow the steps below to get the Sensei Tig pet in Free Fire.

Step 1: Players need to open the events within Free Fire by clicking on the “Calendar” icon, which is present on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Next, they must select Sensei Tig top up under the events tab.

Tap on the claim button beside the pet to attain the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: They will find a claim button next to the pet. Upon pressing the button, they will acquire it.

To obtain other items, users need to purchase an additional number of diamonds.

Also Read

Step 4: Users can later equip the pet from the pet section.

Edited by Srijan Sen