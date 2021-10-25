List of all active character abilities in Free Fire

Free Fire offers a wide range of characters endowed with special abilities that can be used as and when required. Every character, except for the default characters, Primis and Nulla, has a unique ability. There are two types of character abilities that players can use in the battle royale game. These abilities are called active and passive.

Characters possessing active abilities are lesser and more popular than those with passive abilities. This is mainly because active abilities are considered to be more powerful and diverse.

The major downside to active abilities is the cooldown time. Players have to manually activate the ability of the character when the situation arises. Once players have used up the skill, the cooldown time commences indicating that the player has to wait to use the ability again.

While the cooldown time of most active characters reduces gradually depending on the level, a few characters like DJ Alok, A124, etc., enjoy fixed cooldown time throughout all the levels. To solve the problem of cooldown time while using active abilities, players can use Rockie, a Free Fire pet, which reduces the time by 6% at the initial level and 15% at the maximum level.

Active character abilities in Free Fire

1) Camouflage

Wukong's Camouflage ability (Image via Free Fire)

2) Thrill of Battle

A124's Thrill of Battle ability (Image via Free Fire)

3) Tracing Steps

Clu's Tracing Steps ability (Image via Free Fire)

4) Drop the Beat

DJ Alok's Drop the Beat ability (Image via Free Fire)

5) Graffiti’s Blessings

Steffie's Painted Refuge ability (Image via Free Fire)

6) Master of All

Captain Booyah's Master of All ability (Image via Free Fire)

7) Time Turner

Chrono's Time Turner ability (Image via Free Fire)

8) Riptide Rhythm

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability (Image via Free Fire)

9) Xtreme Encounter

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter ability (Image via Free Fire)

10) Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat ability (Image via Free Fire)

