5 best Free Fire characters for Factory Challenge in October 2021

Free Fire’s Factory Challenge is a 1v1 combat mode where players cannot use any firearms to defeat their opponent. They will have to use only melee weapons and their fists to take out the enemy.

In the Factory Challenge, users have to land on the Factory (on the Bermuda map) and engage in battle. Here are some characters that they can choose to emerge victorious in this Free Fire game mode.

Melee heroes/skills do well in Free Fire’s Factory Challenge

1) Kla

Kla and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Kla is the best choice for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire as he boosts fist damage with his Muay Thai ability. At the initial level, fist damage is improved by 100%, and at the final level, there is a boost of 400%.

2) Joseph

Joseph and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Joseph is a passive Free Fire character with the ability of Nutty Movement that increases movement speed by 10% to up 20% upon taking damage. Since taking damage is inevitable in the Factory Challenge, this ability helps players boost their speed, so they are comparatively tricky to target.

3) Hayato “Fireband”

Hayato and his awakened ability (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato’s awakened ability is called Art of Blades, and it helps reduce frontal damage with a reduction in HP. At the initial level, 1% frontal damage is reduced, and at the final level, 3.5% frontal damage is reduced with every 10% reduction in HP.

4) Kelly “The Swift”

Kelly and her awakened ability (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly was the first Free Fire character to have an awakened ability, and Deadly Velocity is an absolute asset for the Factory Challenge. Players can inflict a whopping 101% to 106% damage on their enemy after sprinting for four seconds.

5) Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s recently nerfed ability, Time Turner, can block 600 damage from enemies, but his extended cooldown time is the only disadvantage. The power also increases the movement speed of the players for a span of 3 to 5 seconds.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

