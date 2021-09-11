Who is the best Free Fire character for Factory Challenge?

Free Fire is one of the most distinctive battle royale titles on the mobile platform, with features of characters, pets and more. The title is relished by millions of users and offers multiple game modes. Additionally, some of the content creators come with various custom room modes and Factory Challenge is one among them.

In this mode, the players essentially have to land on top of the Factory, a popular location on the Bermuda map. Later, players participate in 1vs1 combat on the roof using melee weapons or fists. The players themselves set several other constraints.

A range of characters works quite well in the factory challenge, while others are not very effective. Here is the best character, who users can effectively use in this custom game mode.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's preference. Players' choices may vary.

Best character for Factory Challenge in Free Fire

Since most of the Factory Challenges in Free Fire involve fistfights, Kla suits this game mode the most. It is arguably the most potent ability for this purpose from the wide cast of characters.

Kla in Free Fire

Kla is a good choice for Factory Challenge (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Muay Thai (Passive ability)

Price: 499 diamonds or 800 Gold

This passive ability buffs the fist damage by 100% at the initial level. Muay Thai is further enhanced with an increase in level. At the highest level, the player's fist damage is increased to 400%.

Why Kla is the best character for Factory Challenge

When engaged in melee combat, Kla's ability will do 400% additional damage to opponents. This implies that instead of 20 damage, users will deal 100 damage and help the users decimate their opponents quickly.

Some players might also prefer to use Alok for Factory Challenge as his ability buffs up the movement speed and replenishes health points when it is not full. Moreover, players can combine the abilities of both characters to make a potent combination for this purpose.

