What’s the Free Fire ID of Alpha FF? Stats, monthly income, and channel details revealed

The rising popularity of Free Fire has resulted in the emergence of several outstanding players who have taken up content creation. Alpha FF is one among them, and he has gained a massive subscriber count of 5.18 million.

The player is known for his exemplary gameplay and exciting highlights, earning him over 669 million views combined.

What are Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID and stats?

His Free Fire ID is 480101976. The player’s stats in the lifetime and ranked games as of 10 September 2021 are:

Lifetime stats

Alpha FF has gained more than 54K kills in the squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Alpha FF has participated in 17454 squad games and emerged victorious in 5611, corresponding to a win rate of 32.14%. He has racked up 54388 frags and upheld a K/D ratio of 4.59.

The user has 426 Booyahs in 3090 duo games, equating to a win percentage of 13.78%. With 7944 kills, he holds a kill-to-death ratio of 2.98.

Lastly, the YouTuber has played 4210 solo matches and bettered his opponents in 330 of these, resulting in a win rate of 7.83%. He has eliminated 9346 enemies, sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

Alpha FF has a kill-to-death ratio of 26 in the solo matches (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has a single squad match against his name and has two frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.

The internet star is yet to play a ranked duo match in season 22.

Lastly, he has competed in a single solo game and has bagged 26 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 26.

Note: Alpha FF’s stats were recorded at the time of writing the article. That might change as he plays more matches in the Garena Free Fire.

Monthly income

Alpha FF has gained 14 million views in the last 30 days (Image via Social Blade)

As per the Social Blade website, Alpha FF earns approximately $3.6K to $57K monthly. His estimated yearly earnings are also about $42.8K to $684.6K.

YouTube channel

Alpha FF has more than 560 uploads to the channel. In total, 10K subscribers and 14.26 million views were accumulated in the previous month.

