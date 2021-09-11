What's the Free Fire ID of PK Karan? In-game stats, monthly earnings, guild and more details revealed

PK Gamers is a popular YouTube channel where players can find interesting Free Fire content. It is run by Karan Kumar Oraon and Parwez Ahmed, who are also known as PK Karan and PK Parwez, respectively.

The channel now has 3.26 million subscribers, and its videos have over 510 million combined views.

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID and stats

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID is 329801798. His in-game lifetime and ranked stats (as of 11 September 2021) are as follows:

Lifetime stats

PK Karan has bagged 8027 kills in the lifetime solo mode (Image via Free Fire)

PK Karan has competed in 8346 Free Fire squad games and has 1419 wins to his name, registering a win rate of 17.00%. He racked up 19112 kills in this mode, boasting a K/D ratio of 2.76.

The content creator has 372 Booyahs in 3491 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 10.65%. He has a K/D ratio of 2.65, courtesy of the 7335 kills he secured in this mode.

PK Karan has also played 3966 solo games and has triumphed on 220 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 5.54%. With 8027 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.14.

Ranked stats

PK Karan has participated in 9 ranked squad matches this season (Image via Free Fire)

PK Karan has participated in 9 ranked squad matches this season, winning 2 of them. This translates to a win rate of 22.22%. He eliminated 32 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.57 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 2 ranked duo matches and boasts a win rate of 50%. He secured 11 frags in these matches, making his K/D ratio 11.

PK Karan has only competed in 1 ranked solo match this season. He recorded no victories in this mode but managed to secure 3 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.

Note: PK Karan's lifetime and ranked stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as he plays more games in Free Fire.

PK Karan’s guild

The PK Gamers guild ID is 72260374 (Image via Free Fire)

PK Karan is a member of the PK Gamers guild. The guild’s ID is 72260374.

PK Karan’s income

The PK Gamers YouTube channel gained 4.96 million views in the previous month (Image via Free Fire)

According to Social Blade, PK Karan and PK Parwez earn a monthly income of $1.2K - $19.8K from the PK Gamers YouTube channel. Their yearly income is reportedly in the range of $14.9K and $238.1K.

PK Karan’s YouTube channel

As stated earlier, the PK Gamers YouTube channel is owned by PK Karan and PK Parwez. The duo has been creating Free Fire content for over two years now.

In the last 30 days, the channel has accumulated 10k subscribers and 4.91 million views.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh