What's the Free Fire ID of TSG Legend? In-game stats, monthly earnings, guild and more details revealed

Bhavesh Lakhwani, aka TSG Legend, is a celebrated Free Fire content creator and a professional player for Two Side Gamers, finishing first at Free Fire South Asia Showdown. His YouTube channel also has more than 1.18 million subscribers.

He regularly uploads his tournament highlights which have garnered more than 85 million views combined. He has accumulated more than 10,000 subscribers and 2.14 million views in the previous month alone.

What is TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID and stats?

TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID is 212425313. The player's lifetime and ranked stats as of 9 September 2021 are:

Lifetime stats

He has more than 13k squad matches to his name (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Legend has secured 2054 Booyahs in 13274 squad games, resulting in a win rate of 15.47%. He has eliminated 37962 opponents, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.38.

The player has triumphed in 215 matches out of 1614, equaling a win percentage of 13.32%. With 3748 kills, he has retained a K/D ratio of 2.68.

TSG Legend has featured in 1743 solo games and bettered his opponents on 127 occasions, ensuring a win rate of 7.28%. He has racked up 3536 kills and upheld a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Ranked stats

TSG Legend has not yet played solo or duo games (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Legend has participated in 56 squad matches and has a win tally of 9 games, converting to a win rate of 16.07%. He has 231 frags and has a K/D ratio of 4.91.

The content creator is yet to play in any ranked solo or duo matches in ranked season 23.

Note: TSG Legend’s stats were registered at the time of writing the article. This might change as he plays more games in Free Fire.

Guild

TSG Legend is part of the TSG Army guild (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Legend is part of the TSG Army guild in Free Fire which TSG Ritik leads. The guild’s ID is 2902309.

Income

TSG Legend's estimated YouTube earnings (Image via Free Fire)

The Social Blade website estimates that his YouTube channel approximately earns him around $537 - $8.6K per month. The player's yearly income is said to be around $6.4K and $103.1K.

YouTube channel

TSG Legend started his YouTube journey in November 2019 and in less than two years, has accumulated 1.18 million subscribers. He has over 220 uploads to the channel with over 85 million views combined.

