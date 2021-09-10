Free Fire rewards for today (10th September): How to get a free parachute, backpack skin, banner, avatar, and more

Free Fire includes a diverse range of in-game items, some of which, such as gun skins, characters, and pets, influence gameplay while others, like outfits, skins of other items, are purely for esthetic reasons. These are priced in diamonds and hence are out of reach for some users.

The game's developers often provide various freebies to the users by regularly adding new events and releasing new redeem codes. Here are some of the free rewards available to users on 10 September.

Free rewards in Free Fire

Here is the list of free rewards available on 10 September 2021 in Free Fire:

Redeem code

Redeem code for Indonesia server (Image via Free Fire)

Garena released a new redeem code for the Indonesian server today, and it provides the Wasteland Vault. Users will need to redeem the FFSHOPEE7BX2 code from the official Rewards Redemption Site to claim the backpack.

Login Reward – Moco’s Swing

Moco Swing in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

As part of the log-in event for Moco Rebirth, players stand a chance to get Moco’s Swing for free along with the Gold Royale and Weapon Royale Voucher for logging in for a given number of days. Players will collect the items on 10 September 2021, depending on the number of days they have signed in.

Moco Month Pin

In Hacker's Crib, players can earn (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers exchange 200 M Coins in the Horizon for Moco Month Pin today on 10 September 2021 from Horizon Store. Users can collect these coins from the Pew Pew Pew mini-game, which can be accessed using the Code Cube C1 tokens.

Moreover, once the deciphering progress crosses specific milestones, gamers will unlock more items in the Horizon Store.

Joseph character (Only first top-up)

Joseph Character is free on first top up (Image via Free Fire)

Users will earn Joseph character just by purchasing diamonds for the first time in Free Fire. The event will provide a reward irrespective of the top-up amount. In addition to this, a new top-up event is also expected to be added soon.

Moco Month Banner and Turquoise Warning avatar

The Puzzle event will be available until 12 September (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

A new Moco Puzzle event was added in Free Fire recently, which features a Moco Month banner and a Turquoise Warning avatar to solve it. Players have time until 12 September 2021 to get all the rewards.

Edited by Srijan Sen