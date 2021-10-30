DJ Alok vs A124 vs Joseph: Which Free Fire character is better for Factory Challenge?

The Factory Challenge is a 1vs1 game mode in Free Fire. In this mode, a player can defeat their opponent by using fists and melee weapons only.

DJ Alok and A124 are two active characters in the game, whereas Joseph is a passive one. This article compares their abilities to choose the best one for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok’s active ability has a cooldown time of 45 seconds that remains fixed throughout all levels. Drop the Beat creates a 5-meter aura that recovers 5 HP per second for 5 seconds. It also increases the movement and sprinting speeds by 10%.

A124

A124 and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

A124’s active ability is referred to as Thrill of Battle and has a cooldown time of 10 seconds, which is also fixed like DJ Alok. She helps convert 20 EP into HP in 4 seconds.

Joseph

Joseph and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Joseph’s passive ability is called Nutty Movement. It helps increase the movement speed of players by 10% upon taking damage. The skill lasts for only 1 second.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum levels. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

DJ Alok is a better choice compared to Joseph and A124 (Image via ff.garena)

DJ Alok is one of the most potent Free Fire characters and can be used to the best of his ability in all game modes. When it comes to the Factory Challenge, losing health is inevitable, and Drop the Beat helps with HP recovery.

Alok helps with health recovery as well as movement speed, so he should be preferred as his ability covers those of the two other characters mentioned above. Players can also pair him with pets to make him even more powerful.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

