5 best passive character abilities in Free Fire (November 2021)

Characters in Free Fire can have either active or passive abilities. While active abilities are more diverse and require manual activation by the player, passive abilities are activated automatically when certain prerequisites are met.

Passive abilities are also popular because this type of ability, with the exception of Shirou’s is devoid of cooldown time. Here are the top five passive abilities that Free Fire gamers can choose from.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum levels. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

What are the most useful passive abilities in Free Fire?

1) Dead Silent

Dead Silent (Image via Free Fire)

Rafael was once an active character who is now considered one of the best passive characters in Free Fire. His ability has a silencing effect on marksman rifles and snipers. It also ensures that the enemies who are hit suffer 20% faster HP loss.

2) Bullet Beats

Bullet Beats (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee’s ability is most suitable for beginners as it increases accuracy and movement speed while firing. The speed of movement while firing increases by 5%. Accuracy, on the other hand, is boosted by 10%.

3) Partying On

Partying On (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha is one of the few characters who has a diverse passive ability. Her ability reduces the damage taken by falls by 30% and reduces recovery time by 60%. She also reduces recoil build-up and maximum recoil by 6% each.

4) Healing Song

Healing Song (Image via Free Fire)

Kapella is one of the most underrated characters in Free Fire, but her ability is worth using. As a result of her ability, the effects of healing items and skills increases by 10% each. Her ability also ensures that the HP loss of knocked-down allies is reduced by 20%.

5) Damage Delivered

Damage Delivered (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou is a rare Free Fire passive character with a cooldown time. When he hits an enemy within the range of 80 meters, the latter is marked for six seconds. The first shot also has 50% additional armor penetration. His cooldown time lasts for 25 seconds after the OB30 buff.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

