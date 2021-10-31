Chrono vs Shirou vs Jai: Which Free Fire character is better for CS mode?

Free Fire characters have passive or active abilities that players can use in Clash Squad and Battle Royale matches. Chrono is a popular character, but his ability was sadly nerfed for the second time in the OB30 update.

Shirou’s ability was buffed and Jai’s ability was re-introduced as a microchip in the OB30 update. This article compares the skills of all three characters to determine who is the best when it comes to Clash Squad matches in Free Fire.

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s active ability, Time Turner, lasts for 3 seconds and has a cooldown time of 250 seconds. He unleashes a force field that is capable of improving the movement speed by 5%. The field also helps in blocking 600 damage.

Shirou

Shirou and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou is a rare passive character who has a cooldown time in Free Fire. His ability, Damage Delivered, can mark an enemy who has been hit within a span of 80 meters for 6 seconds and has a cooldown time of 25 seconds. The first shot fired by Shirou has 50% additional armor penetration.

Jai

Jai's microchip for Raging Reload (Image via Free Fire)

Since Jai is no longer available as a character in Free Fire, players can use his microchip to use his ability. The passive ability, Raging Reload, can reload 30% of the gun’s magazine as soon as the first one empties. Jai’s ability can be used for assault rifles, sub-machine guns, pistols, and shotguns.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum levels. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode?

Shirou is better suited for Clash Squad matches than Chrono and Jai (Image via Sportskeeda)

Due to Chrono’s nerf and Shirou’s buff, Shirou is better suited for aggressive Clash Squad matches. Raging Reload is not diverse enough to match Damage Delivered.

Learning the position of enemies is essential for Clash Squad matches and Shirou’s ability helps with it. Since Damage Delivered has a low cooldown time, players can use their ability more often and teammates can be better prepared while rushing in.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

