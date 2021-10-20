5 best Free Fire character combinations with Chrono for beginners

Free Fire is filled with numerous exciting elements and features. One of these is an option to create a character combination. Each character has three slots which can be unlocked using gold or diamonds. The ability of another character can be simultaneously placed in the slot to form a combination.
Furthermore, any of these combinations can only have a maximum of a single active ability. Time Turner is one of the easier and more widely-used abilities among competitive and casual players. It creates a force field, blocking damage from the opponents while simultaneously providing a buff in speed. After the nerf, the duration of the effect is five seconds, and the cooldown is set at 220.
Note: The combinations given below expresses the writer’s opinion. Players can change the combination based on their preferences.
Best character combinations in Free Fire with Chrono
Here are the combinations users can use in Free Fire:
5) Chrono + Antonio + Kla + Shirou
Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit
Antonio’s ability provides 35 additional health points at the commencement of every round.
Kla: Muay Thai
Muay Thai boosts players’ fist damage by 400%.
Shirou: Damage Delivered
Shirou’s skill marks enemies within the 80m range when they hit the users. In addition to this, the first shot on the marked opponents has 100% raised armor penetration. In the most recent buff, the cooldown was reduced to 10 seconds.
The combination forms a good choice for clash squad games. Users can use Chrono as and when required. The additional 35 HP at the start of the round is an advantage. Furthermore, they can avoid purchasing the first round as they will be able to take down the foes with fist due to Kla's ability.
4) Chrono + Hayato + D-Bee + Dasha
Hayato: Bushido
Bushido boosts armor penetration by 10% for every 10% fall in maximum health points.
D-Bee: Bullet Beats
When players fire while moving, this skill comes into play. Bullet Beats increase their speed by 15% while boosting the accuracy by 35%.
Dasha: Partying On
Partying On has an impact on two aspects of the gameplay. First, the damage and recovery time from the fall decrease by 50% and 80% respectively. On the other hand, the recoil build-up and maximum recoil are reduce by 10%.
When players engage in close-range combat, users can use the SMG to gun down their enemies and have an easier time with recoil. Additionally, they can run and gun with D-Bee as the accuracy and movement speed are buffed. Also, when players are low, they will inflict more armor penetration. Along with this, a five-second force field provides a strategic advantage.
3) Chrono + Maro + Laura + Rafael
Maro: Falcon Fervor
The character increases the user’s damage with a distance up to 25%. Besides this, the damage on marked opponents is increased by 3.5%.
Laura: Sharp Shooter
This ability only buffs accuracy by 35% when the scope is utilized.
Rafael: Dead Silent
Employing Rafael provides a silencing effect when users utilize snipers and marksman rifles. Also, downed enemies will suffer a 45% faster loss in their HP.
Users can use the combination for sniping as Laura boosts the accuracy and silencing effect of Rafael providing cover. Chrono can help players take some shots while in the open, through the force field. When the opponents are knocked, they will lose HP quickly. The increased damage with distance will help give players an advantage while using the marksman rifles as well.
2) Chrono + Thiva + Moco + Kelly
Thiva: Vital Vibes
Thiva is one of the newer characters, and it first boosts the speed of reviving the teammates by 20%. Additionally, when the rescue is successful, the players will get 40 HP in five seconds.
Moco: Hacker’s Eye
When a player hits an opponent, they are tagged. The tag has a duration of five seconds and all this information is shared with teammates.
Kelly: Dash
Kelly is utilized for its increased sprinting speed. Gamers enjoy a 6% buff while moving around on the battlefield.
Thiva is a good choice for team play. Players can enable the force field and quickly revive their teammates. Moco will tag the enemies, and it will be easier for individuals to spot them and make a move based on this. Kelly is vital as players will enjoy faster sprinting speed throughout.
1) Chrono + Jota + Jai + Luqueta
Jota: Sustained Raids
Jota’s ability works quite differently, as inflicting damage on the enemies will replenish some HP. Simultaneously, upon knocking down, the foes recover 20% health points.
Jai: Raging Reload
Jai's Raging Reload gets back 45% of the ammunition as they knock down their opponents. Its application is limited to assault rifles, pistols, SMGs and shotguns.
Luqueta: Hat Trick
Also Read
The character will increase the player’s maximum health points when they achieve a kill. At the highest level, every kill will net 25 max HP up to 50.
Players enjoy a source of health with Jota without medkits. Moreover, increased maximum health points with just two kills provide an advantage throughout the match. Raging Reload gets back ammunition so players can continuously fight, especially for those five seconds when the forcefield is up.
Free Fire Diwali event is now live! Check out free rewards and offers here.