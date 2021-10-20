5 best Free Fire character combinations with Chrono for beginners

Free Fire is filled with numerous exciting elements and features. One of these is an option to create a character combination. Each character has three slots which can be unlocked using gold or diamonds. The ability of another character can be simultaneously placed in the slot to form a combination.

Furthermore, any of these combinations can only have a maximum of a single active ability. Time Turner is one of the easier and more widely-used abilities among competitive and casual players. It creates a force field, blocking damage from the opponents while simultaneously providing a buff in speed. After the nerf, the duration of the effect is five seconds, and the cooldown is set at 220.

Note: The combinations given below expresses the writer’s opinion. Players can change the combination based on their preferences.

Best character combinations in Free Fire with Chrono

Here are the combinations users can use in Free Fire:

5) Chrono + Antonio + Kla + Shirou

With Antonio, players will start with 235 HP at the start of the rounds (Image via Free Fire)

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Antonio’s ability provides 35 additional health points at the commencement of every round.

They can engage in fistfights using Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla: Muay Thai

Muay Thai boosts players’ fist damage by 400%.

Shirou received a buff in the OB30 update (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Shirou’s skill marks enemies within the 80m range when they hit the users. In addition to this, the first shot on the marked opponents has 100% raised armor penetration. In the most recent buff, the cooldown was reduced to 10 seconds.

The combination forms a good choice for clash squad games. Users can use Chrono as and when required. The additional 35 HP at the start of the round is an advantage. Furthermore, they can avoid purchasing the first round as they will be able to take down the foes with fist due to Kla's ability.

4) Chrono + Hayato + D-Bee + Dasha

Hayato is used by many players in the character combinations (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato: Bushido

Bushido boosts armor penetration by 10% for every 10% fall in maximum health points.

The movement speed is also increased by 15% while run and gun (Image via Free Fire)

D-Bee: Bullet Beats

When players fire while moving, this skill comes into play. Bullet Beats increase their speed by 15% while boosting the accuracy by 35%.

Dasha reduces recoil and fall damage (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha: Partying On

Partying On has an impact on two aspects of the gameplay. First, the damage and recovery time from the fall decrease by 50% and 80% respectively. On the other hand, the recoil build-up and maximum recoil are reduce by 10%.

When players engage in close-range combat, users can use the SMG to gun down their enemies and have an easier time with recoil. Additionally, they can run and gun with D-Bee as the accuracy and movement speed are buffed. Also, when players are low, they will inflict more armor penetration. Along with this, a five-second force field provides a strategic advantage.

3) Chrono + Maro + Laura + Rafael

With Maro players get increased damage as the distance increases (Image via Free Fire)

Maro: Falcon Fervor

The character increases the user’s damage with a distance up to 25%. Besides this, the damage on marked opponents is increased by 3.5%.

The accuracy buff is important for sniping (Image via Free Fire)

Laura: Sharp Shooter

This ability only buffs accuracy by 35% when the scope is utilized.

The HP will be 45% faster when enemies are hit and downed (Image via Free Fire)

Rafael: Dead Silent

Employing Rafael provides a silencing effect when users utilize snipers and marksman rifles. Also, downed enemies will suffer a 45% faster loss in their HP.

Users can use the combination for sniping as Laura boosts the accuracy and silencing effect of Rafael providing cover. Chrono can help players take some shots while in the open, through the force field. When the opponents are knocked, they will lose HP quickly. The increased damage with distance will help give players an advantage while using the marksman rifles as well.

2) Chrono + Thiva + Moco + Kelly

Thiva was added with the 4th-anniversary celebration (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva: Vital Vibes

Thiva is one of the newer characters, and it first boosts the speed of reviving the teammates by 20%. Additionally, when the rescue is successful, the players will get 40 HP in five seconds.

Moco can tag the opponents (Image via Free Fire)

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

When a player hits an opponent, they are tagged. The tag has a duration of five seconds and all this information is shared with teammates.

Kelly improves the moving speed (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly: Dash

Kelly is utilized for its increased sprinting speed. Gamers enjoy a 6% buff while moving around on the battlefield.

Thiva is a good choice for team play. Players can enable the force field and quickly revive their teammates. Moco will tag the enemies, and it will be easier for individuals to spot them and make a move based on this. Kelly is vital as players will enjoy faster sprinting speed throughout.

1) Chrono + Jota + Jai + Luqueta

Jota: Sustained Raids

Sustained Raids gives back 20% HP after knocking the opponent (Image via Free Fire)

Jota’s ability works quite differently, as inflicting damage on the enemies will replenish some HP. Simultaneously, upon knocking down, the foes recover 20% health points.

Jai: Raging Reload

Jai automatically reloads the ammunition (Image via Free Fire)

Jai's Raging Reload gets back 45% of the ammunition as they knock down their opponents. Its application is limited to assault rifles, pistols, SMGs and shotguns.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Player's maximum HP will increase to 250 with only two kills (Image via Free Fire)

The character will increase the player’s maximum health points when they achieve a kill. At the highest level, every kill will net 25 max HP up to 50.

Players enjoy a source of health with Jota without medkits. Moreover, increased maximum health points with just two kills provide an advantage throughout the match. Raging Reload gets back ammunition so players can continuously fight, especially for those five seconds when the forcefield is up.

