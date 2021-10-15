3 best Free Fire character combinations for aggressive playstyle after OB30 update

Characters are one of the fascinating aspects of Garena Free Fire. The developers regularly make changes to the abilities of existing characters while releasing new ones.

In the most recent Free Fire OB30 update, multiple characters were nerfed while Shirou received a buff.

Additionally, players can utilize multiple abilities at the same time to gain a strategic advantage. In this case, they can use all four passive abilities or three passive abilities and one active ability.

Free Fire character combinations for aggressive gameplay

3) Chrono + Hayato + D-Bee + Dasha

Chrono: Time Turner

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Even after the nerf of reduced effect duration, lower movement speed, and longer cooldown, Chrono is still a great choice.

His ability deploys a force field protecting players from 600 damage while also boosting their speed by 10. These last for 5 seconds, and the cooldown is set at 220 seconds.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato is widely used in character combinations as his skill boosts armor penetration with the fall in their maximum HP.

With a 10% reduction in max HP, users shooting enemies will deal 10% more armor penetration. They can derive other benefits if Hayato Firebrand is unlocked.

D-Bee: Bullet Beats

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

D-Bee is a good choice when gamers wish to run and gun. Their accuracy receives a buff of 35% when they fire while moving, and agility is boosted by 15%.

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

With Partying On equipped, players will enjoy a lower recoil, as the recoil build and maximum recoil is reduced by 10% each. Furthermore, damage from falls declines by 50%, and recovery time from such falls comes down by 80%.

This combination is a good choice, especially for the Clash Squad mode, as users can use Chrono's shield every round, and the right timing can change the entire course of gunfights. Furthermore, Dasha and D-Bee will help to mow down the opponents.

2) K + Miguel + Kelly + Shirou

K: Master of All

K (Image via Free Fire)

K increases the EP to HP conversion rate in the Jiu-jitsu mode while providing 2 EP every 2 seconds in the Psychology mode until 150. Moreover, the maximum HP stands at 250. Gamers can switch modes every 3 seconds.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel (Image via Free Fire)

Miguel complements characters like K and A124 very well. Players gain 80 EP with every kill while using his ability.

Kelly: Dash

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Dash increases the sprinting speed by 6%. Due to the enhanced movement speed, users prefer to have this character in combinations.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou received a buff in the current update and now has a much-reduced cooldown time. When enemies attack users within 80m, the attacker is tagged, and the first shot on them will deal 100% additional armor penetration. Also, the cooldown now stands at 25 seconds.

Players can utilize the combo of K and Miguel to constantly get HP while playing aggressively as the kill will give EP, which can be quickly converted to HP. The increased movement speed is also an excellent perk to have. Finally, Shirou will help them with the extra armor penetration on the tagged enemies in close range.

1) Alok + Jota + Luqeuta + Jai

Alok: Drop the Beat

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Drop the Beat increases the movement speed by 15% and also provides a constant source of healing. Gamers gain five health points upon its activation for the next 10 seconds. It is due to this healing ability that lots of players prefer to pick Alok.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Sustained Raids was reworked in the OB29 patch, and users now recover some HP upon hitting opponents. Furthermore, they will get back 20% of their HP after knocking down the opponents.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Hat Trick increases the maximum HP by 25 points on every frag, up to a total of 50. Users will enjoy this throughout the match.

Jai: Raging Reload

Jai's Microchip (Image via Free Fire)

Raging Reload replenishes the gun's magazine by 45% on taking down an opponent. The ability is restricted to selected categories of firearms — ARs, SMGs, shotguns, and pistols. In the OB30 update, Jai's Microchip was launched, providing an opportunity to gain his ability.

The combo of Jota and Alok is an excellent source of health points while engaging in gunfights. Also, when players have Luqueta's ability, they will get 250 HP in just two kills, providing an upper hand. Finally, with Jai, gamers will enjoy replenishment of ammo.

