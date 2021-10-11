5 best character combinations with DJ Alok in Free Fire MAX (October 2021)

Free Fire encompasses a diverse set of features with a wide cast of characters featuring a range of abilities contributing significantly to the overall gameplay experience. Players can further enhance the strategic advantage by combining the skills of two or more characters to attain a combination.

Such combinations can include one active ability, while the remaining three need to be passive.

Alok is undoubtedly among the most preferred characters considering his unique ability, Drop the Beat. It replenishes 5 HP every second for 10 seconds while boosting movement speed by 15% at the highest level.

Note: The characters below have not been repeated to provide gamers with more options and combinations. This article reflects the writer's views, and users may create their combinations based on preferences. The abilities listed below are the highest level.

There are quite a few potent combinations with Alok in Free Fire

5) Alok + Laura + Rafael + Dasha

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura boosts the accuracy while scoping in (Image via Free Fire)

Laura's ability is called Sharp Shooter, and if players have it equipped, their accuracy is increased by 35% while scoped in.

Rafael: Dead Silent

Rafael is available for 499 diamonds or 8000 gold (Image via Free Fire)

Rafael's Dead Silent was changed with the OB27 update. The ability provides players with a silencing effect while shooting at opponents using Snipers and Marksman Rifles. Enemies downed suffer 45% faster health loss.

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha has an impact on multiple aspects of the game (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha's unique ability is Partying On, and it provides a 10% reduction in recoil buildup and maximum recoil. Furthermore, the damage caused by falls is decreased by 50%, and the time required to recover from falls is reduced by 80%.

This combination is an excellent option for users engaging over long ranges. They will benefit from increased accuracy and reduced effects, while knocked-down opponents will lose HP even faster.

4) Alok + Hayato + Kelly + Moco

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato has an awakened version (Image via Free Fire)

In Hayato's Bushido, the armor penetration of the players raises by 10% after every 10% decrease in maximum health.

Kelly: Dash

Dash will help users gain movement speed (Image via Free Fire)

With Dash, the sprinting rate surges up by a total of 6%, assisting gamers in moving around quickly.

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Moco is widely used by players in character combinations (Image via Free Fire)

When users hit an enemy with Hacker's Eye equipped, the foe gets tagged for 5 seconds.

Each of these characters has a version that gamers can awaken to further benefit from their abilities. This combination is very good for balanced gameplay, and they can engage in gunfights at all ranges.

Players can out-move their opponents with the boosted speed of Alok and Kelly. Furthermore, Hayato's ability will result in additional armor penetration with loss in HP.

3) Alok + Shirou + Maro + Luqueta

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Shirou was buffed in OB30 update (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou tags an opponent for six seconds if they are hit within an 80m range of the user. Additionally, there's a 100% greater armor penetration on the first shot on the marked enemy. The cooldown time is 10 seconds.

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Maro is the in-game persona of Mohamed Ramadan (Image via Free Fire)

With Maro's Falcon Fervor, the player's damage increases by up to 25% with distance. Damage against marked foes also rises by 3.5 percent.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

With Luqueta, the maximum HP of the users will increase by 50 (Image via Free Fire)

For every kill, Luqueta's Hat Trick ability boosts players' max HP by 25, up to 50.

Luqueta will increase the maximum health points of the users by 50 on two kills. This will allow them to have the upper hand on the health front. At the same time, Shirou and Maro will help deal hefty shots on the opponents.

2) Alok + Kla + Antonio + Joseph

Kla: Muay Thai

Kla will help users in melee combat (Image via Free Fire)

Kla boasts the skill Muay Thai, which boosts the damage given using fists by 400%.

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Antonio provides additional HP at the start of every round (Image via Free Fire)

At the start of each round, Antonio's Gangster's Spirit gives users 35 extra HP. As a result, they start at 235 health.

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Joseph is only available as a reward on the first top-up (Image via Free Fire)

Joseph's ability causes gamers' movement and sprinting speeds to increase by 20% when they take damage from enemies. The character is perfect for users in the Clash Squad mode.

With Antonio, players will have an advantage and will start every round with 235 HP. Muay Thai will help them engage in melee combat in the first few rounds, while Joseph will aid in outmaneuvering the opponents.

1) Alok + Jota + Jai (Microchip) + D-Bee

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota was buffed in OB29 update (Image via Free Fire)

When users have equipped Sustained Raids, they recover health after inflicting damage upon their opponents. Furthermore, Jota's ability will restore 20% of their HP on knocking the enemies.

Jai: Raging Reload

Gamers can purchase the Jai Microchip for 450 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Jai's Microchip is available in the in-game shop, and it enables users to get the Raging Reload ability. The gun's magazine is reloaded by 45% automatically upon knocking down a foe using weapons of AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG categories.

D-Bee: Bullet Beats

D-Bee's ability is called Bullet Beats (Image via Free Fire)

Bullet Beats is D-Bee's skill, and there are boosts of 15% and 35% in movement speed and accuracy, respectively, when gamers shoot while moving.

Also Read

With Jota and Alok in a single combination, they can enjoy a constant source of health points without using medkits. Users won't have to panic about running out of ammunition in gunfights as Raging Reload reloads the magazine.

Furthermore, they will be able to run and gun the opponents with enhanced speed and accuracy.

Edited by Ravi Iyer