Best Free Fire character combinations for rush gameplay after OB30 update

Character combinations are a unique characteristic of Garena Free Fire. To make them, users must first acquire the skill slots for a specific character by using gold or diamonds. These slots can later be filled with the abilities of other characters.

Many players prefer to play aggressively on the battlefield and crave constant action. As a result, they seek the best character combination to use for the same goal.

Note: To provide gamers with more alternatives, no characters have been reused. Combinations can further be mixed to suit individual preferences. Furthermore, the abilities discussed below are at the highest level of each character.

These are the best Free Fire character combinations for aggressive gameplay

3) Chrono + Jota + Dasha + Hayato

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono: Time Turner

Jota: Sustained Raids

Dasha: Partying On

Hayato: Bushido

In Chrono's Time Turner, a force field prevents 600 damage from enemies, providing instant cover to the users. There's also an increase in the speed of movement by a total of 10%. After the update, this ability runs for 5 seconds after activation and has a 220-second cooldown.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Jota's Sustained Raids replenish users' health after they hit a foe. In addition, knocking down an enemy will recover 20% of HP for the user.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha's ability has various benefits, such as a 50% reduction and 80% increase in fall damage and recovery from falls, respectively. This skill also further lessens the maximum recoil and recoil rate of the users by a massive 10%.

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

With Hayato's Bushido ability, each 10% drop in maximum health will increase armor penetration by 10%. Additionally, if the users have Hayato "Firebrand," the awakened version of the character, they can benefit from its skill.

2) Alok + D-bee + Jai Microchip + Luqueta

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Alok: Drop the Beat

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Jai Microchip: Raging Reload

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Drop the Beat is a fantastic ability, and it leads to the creation of a 5m aura that heals 5 HP for a time of 10 seconds. Furthermore, the movement speed of gamers rises by 15%, and there's a 45-second cooldown time.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

Players can also equip the D-bee character due to its incredible Bullet Beats skill. When gamers move while shooting, shooting accuracy and movement speed by 35% and 15%, respectively.

Jai Microchip (Image via Free Fire)

Jai's Microchip was made available after the OB30 update, and it grants gamers with the Raging Reload ability. This skill automatically reloads the magazine of a weapon by 45% after knocking down a foe. However, this only applies to firearms of specific AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

With every kill, the Hat Trick ability of Luqueta upsurges the player's max HP by 25, up to a total of 50 only. Consequently, after getting two kills, users will have 250 health in the match.

1) Wukong + Antonio + Moco + Kla

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong: Camouflage

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Kla: Muay Thai

Wukong's ability runs for 15 seconds and transforms the players into a bush. This transformation ends after users attack an opponent. As with all the other active ability characters, there's a cooldown duration. In this case, the time is 200 seconds, but it resets if players take an enemy down.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

Antonio's ability is perfect for Clash Squad mode since it gives players 35 more health points per round, making their starting health 235.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Moco's ability marks foes for five seconds after a successful shot. Allies are also made aware of their location. Moco has an awakened version as well, just like Hayato.

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Players' fist damage will be raised by 400% in Kla's Muay Thai skill, making it a handy option in close combat.

This combo is ideal for rushing gameplay on Free Fire, but only in Clash Squad mode. Users can effectively use it to get BOOYAH.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

