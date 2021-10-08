How to top up Free Fire diamonds to get free Sauce Swagger backpack & gloo wall skin today

Garena recently introduced a new top up event into Free Fire. Like all the other ones, players will have to purchase a given number of diamonds to attain the free rewards. This time around, the items up for grab are the Sauce Swagger Backpack and the Gloo Wall – Phantom Predator.

The post regarding the top-up event on Free Fire's social media handles reads the following:

However, as top up websites like Games Kharido and Codashop are under maintenance, players are left wondering how to purchase diamonds for the event.

Purchasing diamonds for new top up event in Free Fire

There's an in-game top-up center in Free Fire through which users can purchase diamonds to get the rewards in the new event:

Step 1: Upon launching Free Fire on their devices, players should tap on the Diamond icon as shown below to access the in-game top-up center.

Users are required to click on this icon to visit the in-game top up center (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: The screen will show all of the top up options. Users have to choose one to proceed with the purchase.

Listed below are all the top up options available in Free Fire:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds ₹250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds ₹400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds ₹800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds ₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds ₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

After choosing the required top up option, complete the payment (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After the payment is complete, the respective number of diamonds will be added to their Free Fire accounts.

Finally, they can claim the rewards through the event (Image via Free Fire)

Once this process is complete, gamers can head to the top-up event and claim the respective rewards.

