Skylord’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name and earning details in October 2021

Abhiyuday “Skylord” Mishra is a Free Fire content creator for Global Esports. He boasts 250K followers on Instagram.

The player regularly churns out content around the title, which he believes is for the betterment of the entire community. Although he has uploaded just over 160 videos, Skylord has a total view count of 118 million, illustrating his popularity.

What is Skylord’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Skylord’s Free Fire ID is 77985476. The player’s stats are:

Lifetime stats

Skylord boasts a win rate of close to 50% in the squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Skylord has played in 15122 squad games and won 7560, giving him a win rate close to 50%. In total, he has accumulated 51496 frags and sustains a kill-to-death ratio of 6.81.

The player has secured 180 Booyahs in 727 duo matches, roughly equating to a win percentage of 24.75%. With 2226 eliminations, Skylord stands with a K/D ratio of 4.07.

The streamer has featured in 747 solo games and grabbed first place in 128 of these, registering a win ratio of 17.13%. He has 2450 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.96.

Ranked stats

Skylord has a K/D ratio of 10.55 in the ranked squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

The content creator has played 950 squad matches and bettered his opponents on 539 occasions, translating to a win ratio of 56.73%. With 4334 kills, he holds a K/D ratio of 10.55.

The YouTuber has won three of the seven duo matches, adding to a win ratio of 42.85%. In the process, he has registered 28 frags for a K/D ratio of 7.

Lastly, the internet star has played four solo games, gaining four kills at a K/D ratio of 1.

Note: Skylord’s Free Fire stats will change as the user continue playing more matches in the game.

Income

Approximation of his earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per the Social Blade website, Skylord’s estimated earning is around $6.4K to $102.9K monthly, considering his viewership in the previous month.

YouTube channel

Skylord has been making Free Fire videos since 2020 and boasts over 1.27 million subscribers, of which 30K were added in the last month. His most-viewed video has 2.3 million views.

