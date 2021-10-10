Free Fire ID of Fam Clashers: Stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more in October 2021

Mehul Saroj, better known as Fam Clashers to his audience, is a Free Fire content creator on YouTube with over 200k subscribers. The player also boasts a following of more than 50k on Instagram.

He intends to bring about a positive change to the Free Fire community, and the player regularly uploads videos on various topics. In the last month, the player gained 11k subscribers and 2.23 million views.

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID and stats

Fam Clashers’ ID is 331739321. The user’s lifetime and ranked stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

He has played more than 7932 squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Fam Clashers has attained 1268 booyahs in 7932 squad matches, upholding a win rate of 15.98%. The content creator has bagged 17284 kills and sustained a K/D ratio of 2.59.

He has featured in 1487 duo games and has bettered his opponents on 161 occasions, corresponding to a win ratio of 10.82%. Fam Clashers has 3019 eliminations to his name at a kill-to-death ratio of 2.28.

The YouTuber has competed in 1854 solo games and remained unbeaten in 137 matches, maintaining a win percentage of 7.38%. With 3754 kills, he has retained a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Ranked stats

Fam Clasher has only played a single ranked solo game in this season (Image via Free Fire)

Fam Clashers has participated in 34 squad games and clinched six of these, which results in a win ratio of 17.64%. In these games, he has notched 70 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.50.

He has won two of the three ranked duo games this season, approximating a win percentage of 66.67%. The player has 11 frags, converting to a K/D ratio of 11.

Coming to the ranked solo games, he has played only one of these and is yet to win or get a kill.

Note: Fam Clashers’ Free Fire stats may change as he plays more matches.

Income

Fam Clashers has gained 2.23 million views in the previous month (Image via Free Fire)

According to the Social Blade website, Fam Clashers earn approximately around $556 - $8.9K every month from his YouTube channel. The estimates for the yearly earnings are between $6.7K - $106.7K.

YouTube channel

Also Read

Fam Clashers has been creating Free Fire related videos for a while now and has 186 uploads on the channel. This has garnered him more than 30 million views along with 288k subscribers.

Edited by Srijan Sen