B2K's Free Fire ID number, lifetime stats, real name, monthly earnings and more in October 2021

Free Fire is extremely popular among mobile battle royale fans. It enjoys vast viewership, which has led to the rise of several prominent content creators on platforms like YouTube, Booyah and more. Moez Mansouri, aka Born2Kill (B2K), is a leading YouTuber with a massive worldwide following.

The player is primarily known for his fantastic gameplay highlights, which are fascinating to watch. He boasts 8.24 million subscribers on his primary channel, along with 529 million views combined.

What is B2K’s Free Fire ID number and stats?

B2K (Born2Kill)’s Free Fire ID number is 320653047. The player’s Free Fire stats are as given below:

Lifetime stats

B2K has maintained a K/D ratio of 7.07 in the lifetime squad games (Image via Free Fire)

B2K has won 1646 squad games while contesting in 9270 of these, resulting in a win percentage of 17.75%. He has bagged 53886 kills and holds a kill-to-death ratio of 7.07.

The player has accumulated 510 Booyahs in 3137 duo games, sustaining a win percentage of 16.25%. With 14815 kills, the content creator has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.64.

Coming to the solo matches, Born2Kill has featured in 1409 solo matches, winning on 173 occasions, corresponding to a win ratio of 12.27%. In these games, he has registered 4650 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Ranked stats

Born2Kill has a K/D ratio of 10.14 in the squad games (Image via Free Fire)

B2K has gained 33 Booyahs in 140 squad matches, adding a win rate of 23.57%. The YouTuber has registered 1085 frags, resulting in a K/D ratio of 10.14.

B2K has played 27 duo games and clinched 2 matches, upholding a win percentage of 7.40%. He has eliminated 161 opponents at a K/D ratio of 6.44.

Born2Kill is yet to feature in any ranked solo games this season.

Note: B2K’s statistics in Free Fire will change as he features in more Free Fire games.

Income

B2K has gained 16 million views in the last month (Image via Social Blade)

Born2Kill’s earnings from his primary YouTube channel are reported to be in the range of $4.1K - $65.6K, as per the Social Blade website. The yearly estimates are stated to be around the range of $49.2K - $787.7K.

YouTube channel

Born2Kill YouTube channel is run by the brother duo of Moez and Walid, boasting more than 8.24 million subscribers in total. The player has over 407 videos on the channel, with the oldest Free Fire video being more than 2 years old.

Edited by R. Elahi