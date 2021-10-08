What's the Free Fire ID of Miss Diya? BlackPink Gamings's lifetime stats, earnings, and K/D ratio in October 2021

Free Fire has gathered a substantial active player base in India, fueling growth in fields such as content creation, esports, and streaming.

Diya Hazarika, aka Miss Diya, is a YouTuber who has made a name for herself in the game’s community. She runs the immensely popular BlackPink Gaming YouTube channel, where she has 1.19 million subscribers and 78.07 million views at the time of writing.

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID and stats

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID is 558477413.

Lifetime stats

BlackPink Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Miss Diya has played 11324 lifetime squad matches and has triumphed in 2555 of them, having a win rate of 22.56%. With a K/D ratio of 3.26, she has bagged 28560 kills.

The content creator has featured in 11421 duo matches and has a win tally of 1977, corresponding to a win percentage of 17.31%. She has accumulated 28828 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.05.

BlackPink Gaming has 6153 solo games to her name and has come out on top on 644 occasions, equating to a win ratio of 10.46%. In this mode, she has 13244 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

BlackPink Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Miss Diya has featured in 354 ranked squad matches and has 143 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 40.39%. She has racked up 1585 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 7.51.

BlackPink Gaming has stood victorious in 22 of the 81 duo games she has participated in, retaining a win rate of 27.16%. With 233 frags, she has a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Miss Diya has also played seven solo matches and has three Booyahs, converting to a win ratio of 42.85%. She has 28 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.00.

Earnings

Earnings of BlackPink Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

Miss Diya’s estimated monthly earnings from her BlackPink Gaming YouTube channel are between $445 and $7.1K. Her yearly income lies in the range of $5.3K and $85.4K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Over recent years, Miss Diya has witnessed considerable growth on YouTube, and has been regularly streaming and creating content around Free Fire. As per Social Blade, she has garnered 10 thousand subscribers and 1.77 million views in the last 30 days.

Also Read

She has another channel named Miss Diya Live, which has 25 thousand subscribers.

Note: Stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Miss Diya plays more games in Free Fire

Edited by Siddharth Satish