Free Fire has a wide cast of characters, each of which, besides the default ones, have unique abilities that help players. After the addition of Dimitri and Thiva, the tally has crossed 40. DJ Alok, however, has been the most popular character in the Free Fire community since its introduction in 2019. This is due to its incredible ability called Drop the Beat.

At its maximum level, this ability produces a 5m aura inside which allies' movement speed is increased by 15%. Simultaneously, users will recover five health points per second for a total of 10 seconds. This character is available for purchase in-game for 599 diamonds and here's how to get them for cheap.

How to get Free Fire diamonds for cheap to get DJ Alok

Two different types of Memberships are present in Garena Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire offers two membership options that provide players with the in-game currency at a comparatively lower price than the regular top-up.

Weekly membership

As the name suggests, players will receive 60 diamonds daily for seven days which resets daily at 03:00 hrs. Player will get a total of 420 diamonds for INR 159, which is lower than the cost of 310 diamond top-ups within the store.

Monthly membership

Upon purchasing this membership, players will get 100 diamonds upfront and will be able to claim 60 diamonds every day for 30 days, which adds up to a total of 1900 diamonds. This will cost players INR 599. This membership offers even cheaper diamonds than the weekly membership.

Steps to purchase the membership are as follows:

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire and click on the VIP icon at the top.

Step 2: Next, players will be presented with two membership options, where they can choose the membership option of their liking.

Note: Real money will be used for this transaction.

Users can complete the purchase using their preferred payment method (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once the membership has been activated, players will receive the designated amount of diamonds daily. After collecting 599 diamonds players can then purchase DJ Alok in Free Fire.

Edited by Danyal Arabi