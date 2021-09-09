Which is the best Free Fire character with passive ability?

Characters have evolved into one of the most significant features of Garena Free Fire. Except for the default two, Primis and Nulla, all of them have different abilities that might aid the user in gaining an advantage over their opponents on the battlefield.

The skills available in the battle royale game are divided into two categories: active and passive. In contrast to the active abilities, which must be activated manually, the passive skills are always in effect.

Note: This article is entirely based on the writer’s opinion on the topic.

Which Free Fire character has the best passive ability?

There are many characters in Free Fire that boast passive abilities. However, Jota’s Sustained Raids stands out from the rest and has emerged as one of the top skills to have in the battle royale title.

The ability can be employed appropriately in character combinations by players that like an aggressive style of gameplay.

Jota character and his ability in Free Fire

Jota is one of the most popular choices for character combinations (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned earlier, the name of Jota’s ability is Sustained Raids. At the character’s base level, hitting an enemy using guns will receive a certain amount of HP for the users. On top of this, they will receive 10% HP after knocking a foe.

Upon reaching its maximum potential, the percentage of health recovered upon knocking down an enemy becomes 20%. The ability to regain health makes Jota a must-have, and the HP that users gain can make a difference during a match.

Purchasing Jota in Free Fire

Jota character costs the players 499 diamonds in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Jota can currently be acquired from the in-game shop for a price of 499 diamonds. Here are the steps that can be followed to do the same:

Step 1: Players need to start Free Fire and then head over to the in-game store by clicking on the “Store” icon.

Step 2: Subsequently, they will have to tap on the “Character” section and find the Jota character.

Step 3: To proceed with the purchase, users must click on the “Purchase” option. A dialog box will show up, asking them to confirm the process.

After completing the process, the diamonds will be deducted, and the character will be purchased.

