Chrono vs Dimitri vs Jai: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push in Season 24?

Jai was removed from the Free Fire in-game store on 31 July 2021. Much to the delight of the players, his ability was brought back to the game via the OB30 update two months later.

Chrono and Dimitri are powerful Free Fire characters who are inspired by football star Cristiano Ronaldo and DJ Dimitri Vegas, respectively. This article discusses the abilities of the three characters to determine who is better for pushing rank in Season 24.

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono is an active character with the ability Time Turner. The force field created by the ability has the power to block 600 damage and increase movement speed by 5%. The ability has a cooldown time of 250 seconds and lasts for three seconds.

Dimitri

Dimitri and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri’s active ability Healing Heartbeat creates a 3.5 meter healing zone that recovers 3 HP per second for 10 seconds and also helps downed players to recover automatically. The skill has a cooldown time of 85 seconds.

Jai

Jai's microchip for Raging Reload (Image via Free Fire)

Jai's passive ability is called Raging Reload and works with assault rifles, sub-machine guns, pistols, and shotguns. His ability can reload 30% of the gun’s magazine automatically once it empties. Players can head over to the in-game store to purchase Jai’s microchip.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum levels. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is better for rank push in Season 24?

Dimitri is the better choice over Chrono and Jai (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s nerf has rendered him quite weak, and this makes Dimitri is the better choice when it comes to pushing ranks. Jai’s ability is not too useful during ranked matches in Free Fire.

HP recovery plays an important role in any ranked match, especially for gamers with an aggressive playstyle. Dimitri is also a major support to teammates as he helps with self-recovery.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

Edited by Siddharth Satish