Elite Moco vs Dimitri vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Moco is the latest Free Fire character to have her very own awakened ability. She is one of the four characters to possess an Elite version. On the other hand, Dimitri and Chrono are two powerful Free Fire characters who possess active abilities.

This article compares the abilities of the three characters to find out who is the most suitable when it comes to pushing ranks in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Elite Moco, Dimitri, and Chrono in Free Fire

Elite Moco

Elite Moco and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

The awakened ability of Moco is called Enigma’s Eye. The ability helps Moco to prolong her mark on the enemy if they move. If the enemy shot by Moco moves, the marking time is boosted by two seconds.

Dimitri

Dimitri and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri’s active ability, Healing Heartbeat, lasts for 10 seconds and has a cooldown time of 85 seconds. The ability is capable of creating a 3.5-meter healing zone that can recover three HPs per second. Players and allies can also self-recover within the zone.

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s ability, Time Turner, lasts for three seconds and has a long cooldown period of 250 seconds. The ability unleashes a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies. The movement speed of the players also gets boosted by 5%.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Dimitri is the better choice over Chrono and Elite Moco (Image via ff.garena)

Restoring health at proper intervals, especially after an important match, is of prime importance in any kind of Free Fire match. Hence, Dimitri is the right choice.

Chrono’s OB30 nerf has rendered him weaker than before, and mainly aggressive players can use him successfully in matches. Both passive and aggressive players will be more comfortable using Dimitri, especially in Clash Squad matches, to push their ranks.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

