Dimitri vs DJ Alok vs Leon: Which Free Fire character is better for ranked matches?

The list of Free Fire characters keeps on increasing, and now the release of two new characters, Otho and Leon, is on the cards. Characters in the game possess either active or passive abilities.

Leon is an upcoming passive character, whereas Dimitri and DJ Alok are two popular existing active characters. This article compares the abilities of the three to determine who is better suited for ranked matches in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Dimitri, DJ Alok, and Leon in Free Fire

Dimitri

Dimitri’s active ability is called Healing Heartbeat, which creates a 3.5-meter healing zone where players and allies can self-recover. It has a cooldown time of 85 seconds, and Free Fire players can recover three HPs per second for 10 seconds.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok’s ability, Drop the Beat, is capable of creating a five-meter aura that can increase players’ movement and sprinting speed by 10%. This also helps with recovering five HPs per second for five seconds if the players and allies are within the zone. It has a fixed cooldown time of 45 seconds.

Leon

Leon possesses a passive ability called Buzzer Beater. Players can recover five HPs if they successfully survive a Free Fire combat.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum levels. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is better for ranked matches?

DJ Alok is better suited for aggressive ranked matches in Free Fire. One of the major advantages of his ability is that the cooldown time remains fixed throughout all the levels.

The aspect of HP recovery rendered by Leon and Dimitri can be recovered by DJ Alok’s ability. Drop the Beat is more diverse than the other two abilities mentioned above as it also increases the movement speed of the players.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

