Chrono vs K vs Jai: Which Free Fire character is better for beginners?

Chrono and K are two powerful Free Fire characters with active abilities. Despite Chrono’s OB30 nerf, he can still be used in matches to gain positive results.

In contrast, Jai is a character with a passive ability. He cannot be bought from the in-game store, but players can spend diamonds to acquire his microchip to be able to use his ability.

This article compares the three abilities to determine who is the most suitable for beginners in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono, K, and Jai in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono possesses an ability called Time Turner, which allows players to create a force field to block 600 damage and to increase their movement speed by 5%. The skill lasts for three seconds and has a cooldown time of 250 seconds.

K

K and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

K’ ability, Master of All, boosts maximum EP by 50 and has two modes: Psychology and Jiu-jitsu. The Psychology mode helps to recover 2 EPs every three seconds, whereas the Jiu-jitsu mode increases EP conversion by 500%.

Jai

Jai's microchip for Raging Reload (Image via Free Fire)

Jai has a passive ability called Raging Reload, which helps to reload 30% of the guns’ magazine automatically. This ability is applicable for sub-machine guns, assault rifles, pistols, and shotguns.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum levels. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is better for beginners?

K's ability is best suited for beginners (Image via ff.garena)

K will be most suitable for beginners because Chrono’s ability is best suited for players who are into aggressive gameplay. Most beginners choose a passive approach when getting used to the gameplay to avoid getting killed.

Also Read

Loss of health is a major problem that beginners face. Hence, by choosing K, they can ensure that their health is always up to the mark. Also, Raging Reload does not match Master of All as the latter's multi-dimensional abilities will allow players to get better results in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

Edited by Shaheen Banu