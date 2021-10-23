How to use Garena Free Fire Help Center to report hackers, diamond top up issues, and more

From BGMI to Free Fire, the number of hackers is increasing leaps and bounds. These cheaters use unfair means to gain an advantage over other players in the game.
Garena takes the necessary steps to ban hackers quite frequently. Over the past two weeks, the Free Fire team has permanently banned 1,169,703 accounts. From auto-aim to teleportation, the nature of the hacks used is not very diverse.
Steps to follow to report hackers and other issues in Free Fire
Step 1: Players must head over to the official Free Fire Help Center website. They can click here to do so.
Step 2: Mobile gamers have to tap on “Submit Request”.
Step 3: They will be asked to log in using any one of the following methods:
- VK
- Huawei
- Apple
Step 4: Players have to then select their region.
Step 5: Mobile gamers have to fill in the necessary details.
Step 6: Players can attach proof of the issue they are facing and then click on the Submit button.
Type of Request
Once players select their country, they will have to choose their Type of Request and Type of Problem along with a few other necessary details. There are five types of requests, and they are:
- Payment Issue
- Game Concerns
- Negative Diamonds
- Item Bug
- Hacker Report
Under the Hacker Report, Free Fire gamers have to report the type of hack that the cheater has used. Here are the following options they can choose from:
- Diamond Hack
- Head shot only
- Location tracker/Map hack
- One Hit-Kill
- Translucent Bullets
- Translucent Roads
- Ultra-Fast Movement/Speed Hack
- Vehicle Hack
- Wall Hack
Also Read
Along with the above, players will also have to enter the Player ID and the exact in-game name of the hacker. Proof of hacking is a must, and screenshots will not be entertained. Mobile gamers will have to attach video proof of the hacking.
If players have issues with topping up diamonds (in-game money), they can click Negative Diamonds. They will have to attach the necessary screenshot, submit the report and wait for Garena to respond.
Free Fire Diwali event is now live! Check out free rewards and offers here.