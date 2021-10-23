How to use Garena Free Fire Help Center to report hackers, diamond top up issues, and more

From BGMI to Free Fire, the number of hackers is increasing leaps and bounds. These cheaters use unfair means to gain an advantage over other players in the game.

Garena takes the necessary steps to ban hackers quite frequently. Over the past two weeks, the Free Fire team has permanently banned 1,169,703 accounts. From auto-aim to teleportation, the nature of the hacks used is not very diverse.

Steps to follow to report hackers and other issues in Free Fire

Players can report hacks and other issues faced in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire Help Center)

Step 1: Players must head over to the official Free Fire Help Center website. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: Mobile gamers have to tap on “Submit Request”.

Step 3: They will be asked to log in using any one of the following methods:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei

Apple

Twitter

Step 4: Players have to then select their region.

Necessary details that players will have to enter (Image via Free Fire Help Center)

Step 5: Mobile gamers have to fill in the necessary details.

Step 6: Players can attach proof of the issue they are facing and then click on the Submit button.

Type of Request

Once players select their country, they will have to choose their Type of Request and Type of Problem along with a few other necessary details. There are five types of requests, and they are:

Payment Issue

Game Concerns

Negative Diamonds

Item Bug

Hacker Report

Types of hacks and proof of hacking has to be mentioned (Image via Free Fire Help Center)

Under the Hacker Report, Free Fire gamers have to report the type of hack that the cheater has used. Here are the following options they can choose from:

Diamond Hack

Head shot only

Location tracker/Map hack

One Hit-Kill

Translucent Bullets

Translucent Roads

Ultra-Fast Movement/Speed Hack

Vehicle Hack

Wall Hack

Also Read

Along with the above, players will also have to enter the Player ID and the exact in-game name of the hacker. Proof of hacking is a must, and screenshots will not be entertained. Mobile gamers will have to attach video proof of the hacking.

If players have issues with topping up diamonds (in-game money), they can click Negative Diamonds. They will have to attach the necessary screenshot, submit the report and wait for Garena to respond.

Free Fire Diwali event is now live! Check out free rewards and offers here.

Edited by R. Elahi