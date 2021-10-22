Blue Flame Draco AK coming back to Free Fire, official teaser revealed

Evo gun skins in Free Fire are trendy because of their looks and attributes. Recently, Garena asked players which Evo gun skin they would like to possess, and Blue Flame Draco, a gun skin for the assault rifle, AK, got the maximum votes.

Evo gun skins are always in demand as their attributes can be upgraded, unlike other gun skins. As a result of the immense popularity of the Blue Flame Draco, it was offered for free via the event, Fastest Fingers First on October 17, 2021.

Blue Flame Draco in Free Fire

Due to the unanimous decision of the players, the Evo gun skin is being re-introduced once again to the battle royale title. Garena Free Fire also released an official teaser regarding the skin, saying, "You asked and we heard you!"

The developers have not yet revealed the mode of acquiring the gun and the date of its availability.

The dragon-inspired design and detailing, along with its attributes, make the Blue Flame Draco one of the best gun skins in Free Fire. The Evo gun skin is also costly, and players need to spend many diamonds upgrading it to the seventh level.

Players can use Dragon's scale to upgrade the Evo gun skin (Image via Free Fire)

Players can use Dragon’s Scale tokens to upgrade the gun skin. They will also get a chance to win Draco’s Summon, an exclusive emote that gets unlocked once players upgrade the Blue Flame Draco to Level 7.

Attributes of the Blue Flame Draco (Image via Free Fire)

The Blue Flame Draco increases the rate of fire and the damage of AK. Players will have to sacrifice the movement speed for these boosters.

The attributes are in tandem with the AK's abilities, as its fire rate is vastly improved along with the damage rate. The Evo gun skin is capable of inflicting extra damage if players fire at gloo walls.

Also Read

Are you excited to use the Blue Flame Draco AK? Let us know in the comments below!

Free Fire Diwali event is now live! Check out free rewards and offers here.

Edited by R. Elahi