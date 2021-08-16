5 best gun skins with special effects in Garena Free Fire as of August 2021

Free Fire has various gun skins that players can use. While some of these cosmetics are permanent, others are only available for a short period. Fans can head to the in-game store to buy these items of their choice.

Gun skins are usually introduced via in-game events in Free Fire. The best aspect about these offerings is that they improve the performance of weapons and not just their looks.

Best Free Fire gun skins with special effects

1) XM8 – Destiny Guardian

[EVO] #XM8 DESTINY GUARDIAN 💙

XM8 is here with more power to be suit with all survivors~

Grab and upgrade it for FREE! emote & higher stats 💥



Spin the wheel now for the best AR! ✨

⏳ Today - 5 Sep 2021#EVO #XM8#FreeFireUpdate#FreeFire #FreeFireEU pic.twitter.com/baeUDy3qOt — Garena Free Fire EU (@freefireeu) August 8, 2021

This is the 6th Evo gun skin introduced in Free Fire. Mobile gamers have to climb through seven levels to unlock the true potential of Destiny Guardian.

This gun skin increases the reload speed of the XM8 and the damage, and players can use the “Destiny Lightning” token to get access to more privileges.

2) AK47 – Blue Flame Draco

The Blue Flame Draco was available yesterday, 15 August 2021, as part of the Fastest Fingers First event in Free Fire.

Gamers who want to upgrade this skin can use Dragon’s Scale tokens. Draco’s Summon, an exclusive emote offered with the weapon, can be unlocked at Level 7.

3) Scar – Megalodon Alpha

The Megalodon Alpha (Image via Free Fire)

There are eight privileges that users can unlock in this gun skin, and like the Destiny Guardian, the Megalodon Alpha is also an Evo gun skin.

This Free Fire item increases Scar’s damage and rate of fire but sadly reduces its reload speed. Players can also get access to an exclusive emote called “Feeding Time” using this skin

4) Kar98K – The Executioner

The Executioner (Image via Free Fire)

Garena introduced this gun skin during the Weapon Royale event in March 2021. Aside from adding a fancy look to the sniper, The Executioner enhances the weapon’s range along with boosted armor penetration, making it an excellent choice.

However, the movement speed of the gun has to be compromised.

5) AWM – Duke Swallowtail

The Duke Swallowtail (Image via Free Fire)

Introduced as part of the Weapon Royale in June 2021, this gun skin's color might not be too appealing, but it has a cool design.

There is a significant improvement in the magazine capacity and firing speed of AWM using this cosmetic, though the reload speed reduces.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Also read: 5 best landing spots in Free Fire's Bermuda map for early loot and rank push

Edited by Ravi Iyer