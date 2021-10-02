How to report hackers via Free Fire Help Center

From Free Fire to BGMI, hackers are at large in every Battle Royale game. These hackers use unfair means to gain an advantage over the other players. Such activities can range from firing within walls, to removing grass and lots more.

To bring the situation under control, Garena has introduced the Free Fire Help Center, where players can file a report against any hacker. Based on the report and proof, the Free Fire Support Team will ban the guilty player.

Players should steer clear of the following activities that might lead to a ban in Free Fire:

Engaging in functions that do not exist in the game.

Usage of unauthorized third-party program.

Exploitation of a bug knowingly and repeatedly.

Modification of the game client

Indulgence in any form of modified game client.

Usage of softwares that defeat or work around Garena’s encryption technology and security measures.

Usage of software that attempts to disassemble, decompile, reverse engineer, or hack the original services of the game.

How to lodge a complaint using the Free Fire Help Center

Players must follow the steps given below if they want to report a hacker in Free Fire:

File reports (Image via Free Fire Help Center)

Step 1: Users will have to go to the Free Fire Help Center or click here to go to the official website.

Step 2: Players must then click on Submit Request.

Select region (Image via Free Fire Help Center)

Step 3: They will then have to select their region.

Hacker Report option (Image via Free Fire Help Center)

Step 4: Mobile gamers must then go to the “Type of Request” option and select “Hacker Report” from the drop-down list.

Step 5: They will also have to fill in other fields as well.

Submit button (Image via Free Fire Help Center)

Step 6: Finally, the players will have to click on the “Submit” button.

Note: Only video proof can be attached and screenshots will not be considered as valid proof.

