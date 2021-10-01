PUBG Mobile Esports official YouTube channel hacked and renamed during PMPL

From PUBG Mobile to BGMI, hackers seem to be at large everywhere. Much to the shock of battle royale enthusiasts all over the world, PUBG Mobile Esports’s official YouTube channel was hacked.

PUBG Mobile Esports has over 3.2 million subscribers on their YouTube channel. Dedicated to towards streaming major tournaments of PUBG Mobile, the channel is a one-stop destination for professional gamers in case of any major competition.

PUBG Mobile Esports hacked

PUBG Mobile Esports renamed to SpaceX 2021 by hackers (Image via YouTube)

The official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports where all the official videos of tournaments are streamed has been hacked and renamed to SpaceX 2021. Recently, a crypto video was also streamed from the account.

The Home page of the YouTube channel reads:

This channel doesn't have any content

However, if players head over to the Video and Playlist section, they can find all the videos uploaded by PUBG Mobile Esports till date. Aside from the crypto video that was streamed a few minutes ago, all the content on the channel seems to be in place.

The Video and the Playlist section is fine (Image via YouTube)

The hacking took place when one of the most prestigious tournaments, PMPL (PUBG Mobile Pro League) South Asia Season 4, Super Weekend 2 Day 1, was being streamed. While players were engrossed in watching the progress of the match, the hacking threw them off guard.

The viewership of PMPL was severely affected as the account was hacked. The developers tried their best to recover the account as soon as possible.

The hack led to a catastrophic loss of viewership for the (PMPL) PUBG Mobile Pro League (Image via YouTube)

The viewership had dropped to 20s and 30s when the account was finally recovered at around 11 PM IST (+5:30 GMT). Needless to say, the name of the account was also restored to "PUBG Mobile Esports" from SpaceX 2021.

