PUBG Mobile Pro League: PMPL Season 4 South Asia super weekend 1 day 1 overall standings

The first day of the first super weekend of the PMPL Season 4 South Asia ended yesterday. Trained To Kill is leading the league points table with 75 points. In five matches, they scored two Booyahs and accrued 34 kill points.

Pakistani team I8 Esports secured second place without any Chicken Dinner, accumulating 60 points with the help of 32 kills. High Voltage sits in third place with 24 kills and 56 points, while fan-favorites Zeus Esports and DRS Gaming are in 10th and 15th place, respectively.

PMPL Season 4 SA super weekend 1 day 1: Overall standings

PMPL S4 SA super weekend 1 day 1 overall standings (top eight)

The first two matches of the day, on Erangel and the desert map of Miramar, were claimed by Trained To Kill with 14 and 15 kills, respectively.

The day's third match was again played on Erangel, and High Voltage won with 13 kills. I8 Esports and Zeus Esports were eliminated mid-game but managed to pick up six and five frags, respectively.

PMPL S4 SA super weekend 1 day 1 overall standings (bottom eight)

The rainforest map of Sanhok was the setting for the fourth game of the day. Wizzes with Vibes claimed the Chicken Dinner with 11 frags. Both Zeus Esports and Trained to Kill played carefully to earn second and third places with four and two frags, respectively.

The fifth and final match of the day took place on Erangel, with Stalwart Esports winning thanks to 12 eliminations. Deadeyes Guys showed aggressive gameplay to claim 14 kills.

Top five kill leaders at PMPL S4 SA super weekend one day one

DRS Gyalzen - 27 kills i8 Esports Crypto - 24 kills Wizzes with Vibes DeltaX - 24 kills Stalwart Top2A - 21 kills T2K Sand3sh - 20 kills

The first day showed all 16 teams are highly skilled, and anyone can beat anyone. The following two days will be crucial for top-ranked teams as they hope to gain bigger leads over the bottom-ranked sides.

Those at the bottom of the table will try to get maximum points to close the gap.

