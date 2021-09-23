PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Season 4 Super Weekend 1 qualified teams, schedule, and where to watch

The qualification process for the first week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South Asia Season 4 concluded yesterday. Twenty of the region's top teams competed over eight matches for one of the sixteen Super Weekend qualifying spots.

During the three-day-long Super Weekend scheduled from 24th to 26th September, fifteen matches will be played. In order to determine the league standings, only the points accumulated in SW will be considered.

All you need to know about PMPL South Asia S4 Super Weekend 1

Weekdays 1 standings from PMPL SA Season 4 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Wizzes with Vibes surprised everyone by achieving the highest score of 124 and taking the top position. They also had the most kill points with 61.

The bottom four teams failed to qualify for PMPL Super Weekend 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The defending champion DRS Gaming took second place with 104 points. They were able to take home three chicken dinners in eight matches thanks to their top-notch zone rotations. The third-place spot went to another Nepalese team, Vibes, while Stalwart's new roster took the fourth spot. Zeus Esports had a horrendous start as they finished in 12th place with just 56 points.

Qualified teams for the PMPL Super Weekend 1:-

Zeus Esports

DRS GAMING

SEAL Esports

Vibes Gaming

i8 Esports

Stalwart Esports

A1 Esports

Ruthless Aggressive Warriors

Deadeyes Guys

High Voltage

Wizzes with vibes

Bablu Clarity Esports

Trained to Kill

FutureStation 1952

Paradox

S9 Esports

Teams that failed to qualify for the first Super Weekend:-

Venom Legends

7 SEA Esports

Red Esports

PN Crew

PMNC Bangladesh champion Venom Legends missed the Super Weekend qualification by three points while Pakistani team Red Esports had a forgettable first week, coming in last on the table.

Top Kill Leaders:-

Wizzes DeltaX- 19 kills DRS Gyalzen- 18 kills Wizzes Rulzsr- 16 kills Vibes Killer- 15 kills Vibes Prabin- 15 kills

The Super Weekend will be streamed on the Facebook and YouTube channels of PUBG Mobile Esports/PUBG Mobile Esports South Asia and PUBG Mobile Pakistan Official at 6:00 pm IST.

