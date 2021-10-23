Chrono vs A124 vs K: Which Free Fire character is better for rank pushing in BR mode?

Chrono, A124, and K are three active characters in Free Fire. Players often choose active abilities as they are arguably more powerful and diverse than passive ones.

There are only ten active characters in Free Fire after the addition of Dimitri in the OB29 update. This article compares the abilities of Chrono, A124, and K to determine who is most suitable for Battle Royale matches.

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s ability, Time Turner, is capable of creating a force field that can increase movement speed by 5% for 3 seconds. It is also capable of blocking 600 damage and has a cooldown time of 250 seconds.

A124

A124 and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

A124’s ability is called Thrill of Battle, which helps convert 20 EP into HP in 4 seconds. Her cooldown time remains fixed at 10 seconds throughout all levels.

K

K and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

K, or Captain Booyah, has the ability called Master of All that increases the maximum EP by 50 and has two modes – Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. In the former, allies within the range of 6 meters get a boost of 500% in the EP conversion rate.

In the Psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every 3 seconds (up to a maximum of 100 EP).

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum levels. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

K, or Captain Booyah, is more powerful than A124 and Chrono (Image via ff.garena)

Chrono’s OB30 nerf has led him to become weaker than before, and hence, K is the best choice. Thrill of Battle, on the other hand, is not diverse enough to match Master of All.

K’s ability has two dimensions which makes him one of the most potent Free Fire characters. Since he helps with EP recovery and conversion, gamers can use him in aggressive matches without the fear of their health running out.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

