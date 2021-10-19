Top 3 underrated Free Fire characters as good as Chrono (October 2021)

After the OB30 update in Free Fire, Chrono has become significantly weaker than before. Since his character was considered to be too powerful when he was first released, his ability was nerfed in the OB27 update as well.

To use Chrono’s ability more efficiently, players can pair him with pets possessing unique abilities. They can also choose from a couple of underrated Free Fire characters to substitute him with.

3 undervalued characters that are an alternative to Chrono in Free Fire

The following underrated characters are good substitutes for Chrono:

1) Steffie

Steffie and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Steffie is an active character who helps in reducing damage like Chrono. Her ability Graffiti’s Blessing has a cooldown time of 45 seconds at all levels.

The graffiti drawn by Steffie reduces explosive damage by 15% (25% at the maximum level) and bullet damage by 5%. The skill lasts for 5 seconds at the initial level and 10 seconds at the final level.

2) Joseph

Joseph and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Joseph increases movement speed much like Chrono does, but his ability lasts for only one second. He has a passive ability called Nutty Movement that increases speed after a player takes damage from their enemies.

At the initial level, movement speed is increased by 10% when players take damage, and speed is boosted by 20% at the final level.

3) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

This Free Fire character reduces damage in a manner that is similar to Chrono’s damage block. Not only does he reduce damage, he also inflicts more damage to enemies with his passive ability Limelight.

With every additional viewer at the first level, the damage taken from headshots reduces by 3% (up to 25%) and damage to an enemy’s limbs increases by 3% (up to 15%). At the final level, the damage from headshots reduces and the damage inflicted increases by 5% depending on the number of viewers.

Also Read

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinions of the author. Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Edited by Siddharth Satish