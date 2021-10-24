Skyler vs Elite Moco vs Wukong: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Free Fire has a collection of active and passive characters whose abilities can be used in matches. Skyler and Wukong are two fan-favorite active characters with powerful abilities.

Moco is a passive character who recently got her Elite version. This article compares the skills of all three characters to judge who is the most suitable for pushing ranks in Free Fire.

Skyler

Skyler and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

The active ability of Skyler is called Riptide Rhythm and it has a cooldown time of 60 seconds. He helps to destroy 5 gloo walls within the range of 50 meters and restores 4 HPs per gloo wall destroyed.

Elite Moco

Elite Moco and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Moco’s awakened ability is called Enigma’s Eye. The tag on the enemy lasts for 2 seconds longer if the enemy moves.

Wukong

Wukong and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong is an active character that has the ability called Camouflage with a cooldown time of 300 seconds that resets once the player takes down an enemy. Free Fire gamers can turn into a bush for 10 seconds and their movement speed is reduced by 20% while under the effect.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Skyler is better than Elite Moco and Wukong (Image via ff.garena)

In this case, Skyler is the best choice to push ranks. Moco’s awakened ability is of no match, and Wukong’s double nerf has rendered him weaker than before.

Skyler not only helps in destroying gloo walls but also allows the help with HP recovery. His comparatively low cooldown time also ensures that players can utilize his ability often.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of its author. Character selection is an individual decision and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

