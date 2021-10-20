Skyler vs Dimitri vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is better for rank pushing in October 2021?

DJ Alok and Skyler are arguably two of the most potent Free Fire characters. Dimitri is a new addition introduced as a part of the OB29 update in the battle royale game.

All three characters mentioned above possess active abilities that gamers can use in matches. In this article, these abilities are compared to give players an idea about who the best choice is when pushing ranks in Free Fire.

Skyler

Skyler and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler’s ability is called Riptide Rhythm, and it helps destroy gloo walls and shields within the range of 50 meters. Users can recover 4 HP per gloo wall deployed, and the cooldown time gradually reduces from 60 seconds onwards.

Dimitri

Dimitri and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri’s ability, Healing Heartbeat, has a cooldown time of 85 seconds that gradually reduces. The skill creates a 3.5-meter zone where players can self-recover when knocked down and gain 3 HP per second for 10 seconds.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok creates a five-meter aura that improves the movement speed of players by 10%. His ability, Drop the Beat, also facilitates HP recovery at a rate of 5 HP per second for 5 seconds and has a fixed cooldown time of 45 seconds.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum levels. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Who is the best Free Fire character to push ranks?

DJ Alok is a better choice compared to Skyler and Dimitri

DJ Alok is the best choice among all three, mainly because of his fixed cooldown time. Moreover, Drop the Beat is more diverse compared to Healing Heartbeat, and the amount of HP recovered by Alok is way more than Skyler.

Skyler is suitable for players who are incredibly confident and believe in aggressive gameplay. Dimitri is best suited for Clash Squad matches as it brings out the best in him.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of its author. Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

