3 reasons why Chrono has one of the best active abilities in Free Fire

Chrono’s nerf in the OB30 update came as a shock to many Free Fire gamers. His ability was potent at the time of release, making Garena nerf his skill in the OB27 update. However, the second nerf was unexpected for most players.

Despite the significant setback in Chrono’s ability, he is still considered one of the most potent Free Fire characters. Time Turner is an active ability that has a cooldown time and has to be manually activated by players.

Why is Chrono’s ability one of the best in Free Fire?

1) Suitable for aggressive matches

Chrono can unleash a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies. Players have the major advantage of shooting at their enemies while being within the force field, making the character’s skill more appropriate for aggressive gameplay.

2) Pet pairing

Since Chrono’s ability has been nerfed significantly, players can pair him with pets in Free Fire. These pets provide unique skills that allow mobile gamers to perform better in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

3) Movement speed

The force field of Chrono not only blocks damage but also increases the movement speed of players by 5% (minimum level) up to 10% (maximum level). This makes it harder for enemies to target their opponents, giving players a significant advantage over others.

Note: Despite the positive points in Chrono’s ability, there are some major drawbacks. Chrono’s greatest disadvantage is his cooldown time, which ranges from 250 seconds to 220 seconds. Next is the span of his ability that only lasts for five seconds at the final level.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of its author. Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

