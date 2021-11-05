DJ Alok vs Thiva vs A124: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive playstyle?

Free Fire’s set of unique characters can be chosen for Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches based on playstyle.

There are two types of abilities in the game, active and passive. DJ Alok and Thiva are two active characters in Free Fire, whereas Thiva is a passive one. This article compares the abilities of the three to determine who is the most suitable for aggressive gameplay.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok’s ability is called Drop the Beat and it is capable of creating a 5 meter aura that helps players boost their movement and sprinting speed by 10%. It also allows Free Fire gamers to recover 5 HP for five seconds. The ability's cooldown time remains fixed at 45 seconds.

Thiva

Thiva’s ability is called Vital Vibes. It increases help-up speed by 5%. Once an ally is successfully recovered, the player recovers 15 HP in a span of five seconds.

A124

A124 has an ability called Thrill of Battle that lasts for four seconds and has a cooldown time of 10 seconds. She can convert 20 EP into HP. A124’s cooldown time also remains fixed like DJ Alok’s.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum levels. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive playstyle?

DJ Alok is better than the two other characters mentioned above. While A124’s ability is not diverse enough, Thiva’s ability is the most suitable for Clash Squad matches.

DJ Alok has been chosen over and over again by players who prioritize aggressive gameplay because he helps with two major aspects, movement speed and HP recovery. His low cooldown time also allows players to use the ability more often.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

Edited by Siddharth Satish