Elite Moco vs Dimitri vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive players?

DJ and Dimitri are two powerful active characters in Free Fire that players often choose. Moco is a less popular passive character who recently got her Elite version.

Many Free Fire gamers prefer an aggressive approach to gameplay to get more kills to climb up the ranking ladder faster. Here’s a comparison of the abilities of these three characters to determine who is the best.

Elite Moco

Elite Moco and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

The awakened version of Moco is called Moco Enigma. She has the ability called Enigma’s Eye that can mark enemies that move for 2 seconds. Aside from her, Andrew, Hayato, and Kelly also have awakened powers.

Dimitri

Dimitri and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri is an active character with the ability Healing Heartbeat. He can create a 3.5-meter zone where players can gain 3 HP per second for 10 seconds. Players who enemies have knocked down can also self-recover within the area.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok has the ability called Drop the Beat, which has a cooldown time of 45 seconds. The 5-meter aura is capable of increasing the movement and sprinting speed of players by 10%. He also helps with HP recovery at a rate of 5 HPs per second for 5 seconds.

Note: All character abilities are at their minimum levels. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive players?

DJ Alok is a better choice compared to Elite Moco and Dimitri (Image via Sportskeeda)

DJ Alok not only helps with HP recovery but also with movement speed. So a significant aspect of Dimitri’s ability is already covered by Drop the Beat.

On the other hand, Elite Moco is not powerful enough to beat the ability of an active character. The increase in the speed of movement and sprint makes it difficult for enemies to target, thereby making DJ Alok more suitable for aggressive gameplay in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

