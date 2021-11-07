3 best Free Fire characters as good as DJ Alok after OB30 update

Free Fire’s most famous character, DJ Alok, is inspired by real-life DJ Alok. Alok has had quite a few collaborations with Garena, the latest being the 4th-anniversary celebrations.

Since DJ Alok is one of the most potent Free Fire characters, very few characters can match his abilities. Considering the two main aspects of his ability, movement speed and HP recovery, the following Free Fire characters can be considered a substitute.

Explore these Free Fire characters at par with DJ Alok

1) Jota

Jota is a passive character, but he helps with HP recovery like DJ Alok. His ability is called Sustained Raids.

When players fire at their enemies, they recover HP. They can recover 10% of the maximum HP when they are successful in knocking down an enemy.

2) Chrono

Chrono is also a powerful character like DJ Alok, who helps with movement speed. Time Turner, Chrono’s ability, unleashes a force field that increases the movement speed of the players by 5%.

This force field is also capable of blocking 600 damage. The major downside to this ability is that it has a high cooldown time of 250 seconds that gradually reduces.

3) D-bee

D-bee is one of the best passive characters in Free Fire and his ability also boosts movement speed like DJ Alok. However, players have to fire to increase their speed.

It's not just movement speed, as D-bee also improves shooting accuracy, making him a popular choice among beginners. Bullet Beats improves movement speed by 5% and accuracy by 10%.

Note: All abilities are at the characters' minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of the author. Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

